



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed his condolences following the devastating earthquake that struck the southern Philippines.





The tremor, measured at 7.8 magnitude, hit off the coast of Mindanao at 7:37 am local time, making it the strongest earthquake to affect the country in half a century according to the United States Geological Survey. The disaster has left at least 32 people dead, dozens injured, and caused widespread destruction across several provinces.





In his message on X, the Prime Minister expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and destruction. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. Modi emphasised that India stands in solidarity with the people and Government of the Philippines during this difficult time, underscoring the importance of international support in the face of natural calamities.





Reports from civil defence officials highlighted the scale of the disaster. Nineteen deaths were recorded in Sarangani and South Cotabato provinces, while a landslide triggered by the quake claimed thirteen more lives in Glan, Sarangani. Rodrigo O Sosmen, a senior official at the national Office of Civil Defense in General Santos, stated that the full extent of the damage was still being assessed, noting that numerous structures had sustained cracks and were at risk.





Authorities confirmed that around 134 people were injured and nearly 70,000 residents displaced, with several individuals still missing. Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency teams work to locate survivors and provide relief.





The Philippine News Agency reported that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), under Secretary Rex Gatchalian, has mobilised resources to support affected communities. Over 1.1 million family food packs are available in Mindanao for immediate distribution, while 4.7 million packs have been prepositioned nationwide for disaster response.





The DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group has activated Quick Response Teams across Field Offices to coordinate with local government units. Social workers have been deployed to evacuation centres to assist families, while mobile command centres and kitchens are being set up to provide essential services. Gatchalian stressed that the department is fully prepared to deliver immediate assistance, ensuring that affected families receive food, shelter, and psychosocial support during the crisis.





The earthquake has drawn international attention, with India’s expression of solidarity reflecting its broader commitment to humanitarian support and disaster relief in the Indo-Pacific region.





The tragedy underscores the vulnerability of the Philippines to seismic activity, given its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, and highlights the importance of preparedness and resilience in disaster-prone areas.





ANI







