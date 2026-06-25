



Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his condolences and offer of assistance following the devastating earthquakes that struck Caracas on Wednesday evening.





The twin tremors caused widespread destruction, with buildings collapsing and emergency response efforts being triggered across the capital.





Rodriguez responded to Modi’s message on X, warmly welcoming India’s support and willingness to aid relief operations. She emphasised that the solidarity shown by India reflects the spirit of cooperation between the two nations during times of difficulty. She noted that Venezuela acknowledges and appreciates the international support and expressions of solidarity received in the aftermath of the disaster.





Prime Minister Modi, in his own post on X, conveyed deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes. He extended condolences on behalf of the people of India to the Government and citizens of Venezuela, particularly to families who lost loved ones. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and reaffirmed that India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to those affected.





The United States Geological Survey confirmed that two powerful earthquakes struck the same area near Caracas on Wednesday evening, leading to significant structural damage.





In response, Acting President Rodriguez declared a state of emergency, with fatalities confirmed and rescue operations underway across affected regions.





Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also offered immediate American assistance. He warned that scientific assessments suggested the death toll could range between 10,000 and 100,000 people. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the earthquakes as massive in scale and devastating in impact.





He assured Venezuelans that the United States was prepared to mobilise quickly, with all government agencies instructed to be ready to provide aid. He underlined that early reports indicated severe consequences and pledged that America would stand by Venezuela as a new and valued friend.





The unfolding crisis has drawn swift international responses, with India and the United States both pledging support. The expressions of solidarity highlight the importance of global cooperation in times of humanitarian emergencies, as Venezuela grapples with the aftermath of one of the most destructive seismic events in its recent history.





ANI







