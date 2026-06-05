



India is moving closer to becoming a hub for regional aviation, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) advancing plans to procure and manufacture up to 200 SJ‑100 regional jets and Il‑114‑300 turboprops, reported ANI.





This initiative, revealed at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), could mark the first time in decades that complete passenger aircraft are built in India, while also deepening Indo‑Russian defence ties through renewed offers on the Su‑57 stealth fighter.





India’s aviation sector is undergoing rapid expansion, with demand for regional and short‑haul aircraft rising sharply. Vadim Badekha, head of UAC, confirmed that Indian carriers have expressed interest in between 100 and 200 aircraft, specifically the SJ‑100 regional jet and the Il‑114‑300 turboprop.





He noted that India was the first country to show serious interest in these platforms, following their showcase at Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad. Badekha estimated the broader market potential in India and neighbouring regions at 200 to 300 aircraft, underscoring the scale of opportunity.





HAL has already signed an agreement with UAC for possible licensed production of the SJ‑100 in India. Production of the first aircraft could begin within three years, with an annual output of 20 to 40 units described as a healthy pace.





This collaboration aligns with India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaigns, aiming to establish domestic manufacturing capabilities in civil aviation.





The SJ‑100, also known as the Superjet, is a twin‑engine narrow‑body jet with seating for 87 to 108 passengers, designed for short‑haul connectivity. It has been in service since 2011, with over 230 units produced and operating across Russia and international carriers.





Parallel to this, UAC is pursuing localisation of the Il‑114‑300 turboprop in India. Discussions are ongoing with Flamingo Aerospace, a private Indian company, for the supply of six aircraft. The Il‑114‑300, an upgraded version of the Soviet‑era Il‑114, seats 68 passengers and has a range of 1,500 kilometres, making it well‑suited for regional routes and smaller airports.





Flamingo Aerospace intends to deploy these aircraft under the UDAN scheme, supporting India’s push to expand affordable air travel. The agreement also outlines a roadmap for developing aviation competencies in India, including assembly, modification, maintenance, and repair.





The SPIEF 2026, held from 3 to 6 June under the theme “Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future,” provided the backdrop for these announcements. Saudi Arabia is the guest country at this year’s forum, which focuses on shaping a new model of global development amid economic transformation.





Organised by the Roscongress Foundation, SPIEF has become a key platform for international economic dialogue, with TASS serving as its official information partner.





In addition to civil aviation, Indo‑Russian defence cooperation was highlighted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at SPIEF, he reiterated Moscow’s readiness to collaborate with India on the Su‑57 fifth‑generation stealth fighter program.





Putin recalled that Russia had earlier proposed joint development, but India opted to wait until the aircraft was fully developed. He emphasised that Russia remains open to supplying the Su‑57 and co‑developing it with India, with no restrictions or limitations. He described the Su‑57 as the best fifth‑generation fighter in the world and extended similar offers for cooperation on air defence systems.





Putin also praised India’s independent foreign policy, calling it a “great country” and criticising attempts by the United States to pressure New Delhi over its ties with Moscow. He argued that such moves are detrimental to bilateral and international relations, reinforcing Russia’s support for India’s strategic autonomy.





India’s civil aviation sector, projected to require more than 2,200 new commercial aircraft between 2025 and 2035, is poised for transformation.





The HAL‑UAC partnership on the SJ‑100 and the localisation of the Il‑114‑300 could mark a milestone in India’s journey towards self‑reliance in passenger aircraft manufacturing, while simultaneously strengthening defence cooperation with Russia through potential Su‑57 collaboration.





ANI







