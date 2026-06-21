



India will host the BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting in New Delhi from 22–23 June 2026, chaired by NSA Ajit Doval. The gathering will focus on non‑traditional security challenges, emerging technologies, and outcomes of recent BRICS working groups, marking India’s fourth chairship of the bloc.





India is set to convene the BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting on 22–23 June 2026 in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the meeting will be chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This high‑level dialogue will bring together the National Security Advisers and Heads of Delegation from all eleven BRICS member states.





The theme of the meeting is “Non‑traditional security challenges confronting the world today.” Delegates will deliberate on the rapidly evolving nature of global and national security threats.





Particular emphasis will be placed on the role of new technologies in shaping emerging risks, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital vulnerabilities.





The participants will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter‑Terrorism and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies. These reviews are expected to strengthen collective mechanisms for tackling transnational threats and to shape future cooperation among BRICS nations.





India holds the BRICS Chairship for the fourth time in 2026, having previously chaired the grouping in 2012, 2016, and 2021. The current chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” This reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s people‑centric and humanity‑first approach, articulated at the Rio Summit in 2025.





BRICS today comprises eleven major emerging markets and developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. The grouping serves as a vital platform for consultation and cooperation on issues of global and regional significance, including political, economic, and security matters.





The official BRICS 2026 agenda highlights how the bloc’s scope has expanded considerably beyond its initial economic focus. It is now structured around three core pillars: political and security, economy and finance, and cultural and people‑to‑people exchanges.





Cooperation spans a wide range of global issues, including the fight against terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the World Trade Organisation.





The NSA‑level meeting comes at a crucial time, ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit scheduled in India later this year. It is expected to lay the groundwork for broader discussions on global governance, economic resilience, and strategic cooperation. The presence of senior security officials underscores the importance of addressing both traditional and non‑traditional threats in a rapidly changing international environment.





India’s leadership in hosting this meeting highlights its role as a key driver of dialogue within BRICS. By focusing on innovation, resilience, and sustainability, New Delhi aims to reinforce its position as a leading voice of the Global South and a net security provider in the region.





The discussions will not only strengthen BRICS cooperation but also contribute to shaping a more equitable and multipolar international order.





ANI







