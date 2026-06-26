



India has launched a major humanitarian mission to assist Venezuela in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Friday that ‘Operation Amistad’ was underway, with two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft dispatched to Caracas carrying critical relief supplies and medical support.





The mission includes an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit and more than 35 tonnes of humanitarian assistance. Among the supplies are medicines, medical equipment, and two BHISHM Cubes, which are advanced portable systems designed to provide rapid emergency medical support in disaster-hit areas.





These cubes are capable of functioning as compact medical stations, enabling immediate treatment in regions where infrastructure has collapsed.





EAM Jaishankar emphasised India’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, stating that the country stands firmly with the Government and people of Venezuela during this difficult time.





His announcement followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of condolence on Thursday, in which Modi expressed sorrow over the devastation and pledged to extend “all possible assistance” to the victims and their families.





Modi’s remarks were warmly received by Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who expressed gratitude for India’s solidarity and support. She highlighted that such gestures of cooperation are vital in times of crisis, especially as Venezuela grapples with the aftermath of two massive earthquakes near its capital city.





The Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado confirmed that the death toll had risen to 235, with more than 4,300 people injured. He explained that while most injuries were minor, many serious cases required surgical intervention. Hospitals reported receiving patients who were declared dead upon arrival, while others showed no vital signs, underscoring the severity of the disaster.





The tremors, measured at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, caused widespread structural collapse and severe damage to critical infrastructure across the nation. Rescue operations remain ongoing, with emergency services stretched to capacity as they attempt to stabilise the situation.





Meanwhile, the United States has also mobilised its military forces to support Venezuela’s relief efforts. Acting under the direction of the Department of State, the US Southern Command deployed C-17 Globemaster and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to conduct a large-scale humanitarian airlift.





This deployment is aimed at providing immediate, high-capacity support to the hardest-hit regions, ensuring rapid delivery of aid and medical assistance.





The combined efforts of India and the United States highlight the importance of international solidarity in responding to humanitarian crises. With Venezuela facing one of its most destructive seismic events in recent history, the swift mobilisation of global support underscores the urgency of coordinated disaster relief and the shared responsibility of nations in times of catastrophe.





ANI







