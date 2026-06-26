



India’s absence from the foundational stages of the main Western sixth-generation fighter efforts was not accidental, but the result of timing, strategic choices, industrial politics, and security mistrust, analysed by Luke Diaz of Simple Flying.





By the time India reconsidered its options, the Global Combat Air Program and the Future Combat Air System had already moved into tightly managed consortium structures that are far harder to enter as a latecomer.





The core argument is that India once had a theoretical opening to participate more deeply in advanced next-generation combat aviation, but it prioritised its long-running Indo-Russian fifth-generation fighter partnership instead.





That joint effort, the FGFA, was launched under an inter-governmental framework in 2007 and later unravelled after years of friction, with India reportedly pulling out in 2018.





From the article’s perspective, the collapse of FGFA mattered not merely because it failed, but because it consumed valuable time. While India was tied up in the Russian program, the Western sixth-generation programs were consolidating their membership, division of labour, governance, and industrial security assumptions.





A major point in the article is that these new programs are not simply about a stealth aircraft. They are conceived as a system of systems, with combat cloud architectures, distributed sensors, data fusion, loyal wingman drones, electronic warfare networks, and very sensitive software-defined mission ecosystems, which naturally raises the stakes of any industrial partnership.





That sensitivity is exactly where India runs into trouble. The article argues that Western partners would be cautious about transferring cutting-edge intellectual property, because India still has deep defence-industrial links with Russia, and that could create fears of indirect leakage of sensitive technologies such as sensors, engines, electronic warfare methods, and AI-enabled mission systems.





There is also a political and doctrinal dimension. India’s preference for strategic autonomy means it has historically resisted becoming structurally dependent on a foreign-led military bloc, especially for core combat aviation capabilities. In that sense, the article treats India as a difficult co-developer even when it is a valuable customer.





The article also presents FGFA as a cautionary tale about uneven industrial relationships. India was reportedly expected to contribute around half the funding, while receiving a relatively limited role in advanced design work, which fuelled frustration in New Delhi and the IAF over whether India was being treated as a technological equal or merely as a financier.





That grievance is central to the article’s broader theme: India wants partnership, not subcontracting. When India pressed for greater access to advanced research and workshare, Russia resisted, and the program’s structure never really solved the mismatch between Indian expectations and Russian industrial realities.





The text then turns to the challenge of late entry into the Western programs. GCAP and FCAS were both built as highly integrated strategic-industrial undertakings, not open clubs, and bringing in a new full partner would require renegotiating treaties, workshare, export rules, and sensitive technology boundaries.





On FCAS specifically, the article leans heavily on the recent breakdown in the program’s fighter pillar, noting that the industrial disputes between Airbus and Dassault have pushed the project to a precarious state.





Recent reporting says the fighter portion is in severe trouble, with some sources describing the next-gen fighter negotiations as all but dead, while others suggest the project may survive only as a more limited technology-and-network effort.





This is important to the article’s thesis because it implies that India’s timing problem is even worse than before. If FCAS becomes reduced to a narrower set of technologies or effectively splits into separate national or bilateral paths, then India’s odds of joining as a meaningful partner diminish further.





The article portrays GCAP as the more plausible route, but still not an easy one. Reports in March 2026 said India had expressed interest in one of the European sixth-generation programs and that observer status was being discussed, which aligns with the article’s claim that a formal co-developer role is unlikely but an observer pathway is more realistic.





That observer route is treated as strategically useful because it gives India access to program learning without immediately forcing a full industrial commitment. In practical terms, that would allow Indian planners and scientists to study the architecture, concepts of operation, and industrial logic of a sixth-generation ecosystem even if they do not receive equal partner status.





The article then makes a strong economic argument: export demand from a large buyer such as India could help sustain production economics for a program that otherwise faces high development costs and small initial production runs. This is presented as a reason why India may eventually be seen not as a partner of choice, but as an essential export customer.





The operational logic is equally central. India’s fighter fleet is under severe pressure, and open-source reporting in 2026 suggests the IAF has fallen to roughly 29–31 squadrons, far below the sanctioned 42.5, creating a serious capability gap as older aircraft retire.





That shortage matters because the article assumes India cannot wait indefinitely for AMCA to mature. Open-source reporting continues to place AMCA induction around 2035, which means there is a long runway during which India may need imported capability to avoid a dangerous gap in air-power.





The article uses that timeline pressure to argue that a Western sixth-generation export variant could become attractive even if India is not allowed into the inner circle of the program. In that scenario, India would accept a less-than-ideal industrial position in exchange for access to an operational aircraft in the relevant timeframe.





It further suggests that India’s need for quick recapitalisation could override its usual insistence on full technology transfer. That is a significant departure from India’s standard procurement posture, but the article argues that squadron shortages and regional threats may force a more pragmatic stance.





The article also ties the issue to the Quad and broader Indo-Pacific balancing. It argues that if India were to operate a GCAP-derived platform, the degree of interoperability with Japan, the UK, and potentially other Western-linked systems would improve dramatically, even if India still stopped short of a NATO-style alliance.





Its strategic logic is that sixth-generation fighters are not just aircraft but airborne nodes in a wider sensor-and-shooter network. In the article’s framing, a stealth fighter could detect, classify, and pass targets to ships, patrol aircraft, or land-based missile forces, thereby strengthening anti-access and area-denial coverage in the Indian Ocean region.





That networking logic is also why the article sees China as the central strategic reference point. It argues that Indian participation in a sixth-generation ecosystem would help constrain Chinese freedom of manoeuvre, enhance surveillance of key maritime choke-points, and complicate the PLA Air Force’s regional planning.





Russia’s weakened defence-industrial position is another strand in the article’s argument. The text suggests that India’s dependence on Russian hardware has become more problematic since the war in Ukraine, with disruptions to spares, upgrades, and long-term reliability reinforcing the attraction of a Western alternative.





In that sense, the article sees a sixth-generation export purchase as a possible pivot point away from Russian dependence and towards a Western aerospace ecosystem. At the same time, it presents this as complementary to India’s indigenous AMCA effort rather than a replacement for it.





The article also implies that a successful export arrangement would have geopolitical spill over effects beyond procurement. If India used an advanced Western platform, it would deepen practical interoperability with partners in the Indo-Pacific and create a more coherent network for surveillance, targeting, and deterrence across the region.





One of the article’s strongest claims is that India’s slow decision-making has already cost it two potential routes: one tied to Russia, and another tied to Europe. By the time India began moving more seriously, the Western programs had become harder to enter and in FCAS’s case, potentially structurally weakened.





The piece therefore paints India as having missed the optimal entry window and now facing a choice between limited observer participation, future export purchase, or relying on domestic development and interim acquisitions. That is a harsh assessment, but it is consistent with the current public reporting on both GCAP and FCAS.





The underlying message is that sixth-generation fighter programs are no longer open-ended national initiatives. They are industrial-security ecosystems built on trust, treaty structure, and pre-agreed workshare, which makes them very difficult to join late without offering something strategically exceptional.





For India, the article’s conclusion is effectively that the clock has already run out on founding-partner status. If India wants a meaningful place in the next generation of air combat, it may now have to choose between observer access, an export buy, or continuing to build its own path through AMCA while accepting a difficult capability gap in the meantime.





Agencies







