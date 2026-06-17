



India faces a critical satellite shortage, with the Centre directing ISRO to launch at least 200 satellites in the next three years to address a severe transponder deficit and safeguard national digital infrastructure.





The agency, currently operating only 56 satellites, must scale up operations dramatically while balancing flagship missions and overcoming recent launch failures.





India’s satellite fleet stands at just 56, far below the requirements of its expanding domestic, commercial, and strategic sectors.





The Central Government has issued a strict directive to ISRO to launch at least 200 satellites within three years.





This unprecedented demand comes against the backdrop of ISRO’s modest record of six launches last year and five the year before, highlighting the scale of the challenge.





The directive coincides with ISRO’s already congested schedule. The agency is simultaneously advancing the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, preparing for future Chandrayaan lunar explorations, and developing an indigenous space station.





These flagship programs demand significant resources and attention, leaving ISRO stretched thin. The situation has been further complicated by the failure of two Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle missions, which disrupted the reliability of its launch calendar.





International demand for India’s commercial launch services continues to rise, adding to the operational bottleneck. To manage this crisis, ISRO is increasingly turning to commercial partnerships.





The agency is outsourcing rocket and satellite manufacturing to private industry, leveraging the capabilities of around 400 domestic start-ups and aerospace firms. Bulk deployments are being planned, with more than 10 satellites targeted per launch. The newly developed Small Satellite Launch Vehicle is expected to play a pivotal role, enabling high-frequency, low-cost launches.





The government’s urgency stems from India’s acute shortage of satellite transponders. At present, the country has access to only 196 transponders. Of these, 126 are leased to government and private entities, 33 are dedicated to public services, and 37 are reserved for military and strategic defence.





This capacity is far below the national requirement of at least 500 transponders. To bridge the gap, India has been forced to lease bandwidth from foreign satellites, incurring significant financial costs and exposing vulnerabilities in strategic autonomy.





The Centre has directed ISRO to deploy at least 300 new transponders as part of the upcoming satellite push. Transponders are vital electronic devices that receive signals from Earth, amplify them, and retransmit them at different frequencies to targeted destinations. Without a substantial increase in transponder capacity, India’s digital infrastructure remains at risk.





Transponder bandwidth underpins everyday systems. It powers television broadcasting, maritime and aviation navigation, air traffic control communications, and national highway toll collection through FASTags. It also supports advanced medical equipment and banking infrastructure, including credit and debit card processing and digital payment gateways. The shortage therefore threatens both civilian convenience and national security.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has emphasised that the agency cannot achieve this target alone. He has called for deeper participation from private industry, start-ups, and academia, positioning ISRO as an enabler of the broader ecosystem rather than working in isolation.





India’s space start-up ecosystem has expanded significantly following sectoral reforms, with more than 400 firms now active. Coordinated efforts across ISRO, industry, and research institutions will be essential to meet the government’s directive.





India’s long-term ambitions include building its own 52-ton indigenous space station by 2035. The country has already achieved major milestones such as the Mars Orbiter Mission, Chandrayaan lunar missions, and the Aditya-L1 solar mission.





Commercially, India has transitioned into a global launch hub, including missions carrying large foreign payloads such as a 6,000 kg satellite for an American company using an Indian rocket. These achievements underscore India’s growing role in global space operations, but the immediate challenge of scaling up satellite launches remains formidable.





Agencies







