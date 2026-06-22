



India has declined to show interest in Russia’s Su‑75 “Checkmate” fighter jet, despite Moscow’s attempts to push the aircraft into defence negotiations.





According to industry sources cited by a Russian media publication, the Indian Air Force considers the Su‑75 a low‑priority proposal at present.





The Su‑75 was first unveiled in 2021 as a single‑engine, affordable fifth‑generation fighter intended for export markets. Unlike the Su‑57, which has already entered service with the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Su‑75 has not yet conducted its maiden flight. For Indian defence planners, this absence of flight testing is a decisive factor in evaluating the aircraft’s credibility.





New Delhi’s cautious stance is also shaped by past experience. In 2018, India withdrew from the joint FGFA programme with Russia, which aimed to develop a fifth‑generation fighter based on the Su‑57.





The withdrawal was driven by concerns over insufficient technology transfer, escalating costs, and doubts about the aircraft’s actual performance. India had invested funds but never received a completed fighter, leaving a legacy of scepticism about entering another major development programme without proven technologies.





This history has made Indian planners reluctant to commit to the Su‑75 until it demonstrates maturity. The lack of flight tests reinforces the perception that the aircraft remains at an early stage of development, unsuitable for immediate induction into the Indian Air Force.





India’s current aviation strategy continues to emphasise reliance on the Rafale, a French fighter with a proven combat record and operational credibility. The Rafale has already been inducted into the Indian Air Force and is regarded as a dependable platform.





Alongside this, India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program remains central to future planning, with the expectation that it will provide a home‑grown fifth‑generation solution in the coming decade.





The rejection of the Su‑75 proposal underscores India’s preference for tested and operational aircraft over unproven prototypes. It also reflects a broader strategic approach of balancing foreign acquisitions with indigenous development, ensuring that future capabilities are built on both reliability and self‑reliance.





Agencies







