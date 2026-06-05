



India on Friday reaffirmed its position that the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals is conducted through a structured bilateral mechanism, underscoring its reliance on established procedures and legal frameworks.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly media briefing, emphasised that India has laws in place to deal with foreign nationals residing illegally, including those from Bangladesh, and that these individuals will be dealt with accordingly under those laws.





His remarks came against the backdrop of fresh allegations from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which claimed to have thwarted ten alleged “push-in” attempts by the Border Security Force (BSF) along different sections of the India-Bangladesh border.





The BGB alleged that these incidents occurred across several districts, including Jhenaidah, Jessore, and Panchagarh, and involved intense standoffs between BSF personnel and BGB patrols.





In one notable incident at Jhenaidah’s Samanta border area, the BGB claimed that BSF personnel attempted to move 30–35 individuals into Bangladesh using a prison van, but were forced to retreat following resistance from BGB patrols and local residents.





Other reported incidents involved the assembly of individuals near border areas such as Joypurhat and Netrokona, with the BGB maintaining heightened vigilance to prevent unauthorised crossings.





Addressing these allegations, Jaiswal reiterated that India follows a formal bilateral process for deportations, which requires nationality verification by Bangladeshi authorities before any deportation can proceed.





He explained that once India refers cases to Bangladesh for verification, the deportation process is taken forward only after confirmation of nationality.





He further noted that several requests remain pending with Bangladesh, some for extended periods, and expressed hope that Dhaka would expedite these verifications to ensure smoother and more efficient deportations.





The BGB, in its statement, declared that it had intensified intelligence gathering, patrolling, and operational activities along the border to prevent illegal crossings. It asserted that no individual or group would be allowed to enter Bangladesh illegally and warned that any push-in attempt violating international border management, existing laws, and bilateral understandings would be strictly resisted.





The force emphasised its commitment to protecting Bangladesh’s sovereignty and border security, stating that it was fully prepared to tackle any situation.





India, meanwhile, has consistently maintained that the issue of illegal foreign nationals residing in the country is pursued through legal and bilateral mechanisms.





By stressing the importance of nationality verification and structured processes, New Delhi has sought to counter allegations of unilateral push-in attempts and highlight the need for cooperation from Dhaka.





The MEA’s firm stance reflects India’s broader policy of managing illegal migration through established frameworks, while also signalling its expectation that Bangladesh will act promptly on pending verification requests.





This exchange underscores the sensitive nature of cross-border migration between India and Bangladesh, where political, security, and humanitarian dimensions converge.





The allegations of push-in attempts and India’s insistence on bilateral mechanisms illustrate the complexities of managing one of South Asia’s most active and contested borders.





The situation highlights the importance of sustained dialogue, adherence to agreed procedures, and mutual cooperation to address the challenges posed by illegal migration and border management.





ANI







