



India has once again reaffirmed its enduring commitment to the welfare of the Afghan people, with the Ministry of External Affairs emphasising that New Delhi remains focused on fostering peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.





During the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that India’s position is unchanged and centred on supporting the Afghan people through humanitarian assistance, development cooperation and capacity-building initiatives.





His remarks followed the statement made by India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.





Jaiswal highlighted that India and Afghanistan are contiguous neighbours and civilizational states whose ties have spanned centuries. He underlined that India continues to support Afghanistan through initiatives related to food security, healthcare and pharmaceutical assistance, while also providing scholarships and capacity-building opportunities.





He stressed that India stands firmly in favour of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region, noting that development cooperation remains a cornerstone of India’s engagement with the Afghan people.





The MEA spokesperson pointed out that India’s development programmes benefit all sections of Afghan society, including women and children. He explained that many of India’s initiatives cut across gender and social divides, ensuring that women and children are equally supported.





Scholarships and training programs offered to Afghan students and professionals have been a vital part of this cooperation, and Jaiswal confirmed that these efforts will continue.





He also reflected on peace and security-related concerns raised during the UN briefing, reiterating New Delhi’s commitment to Afghanistan’s progress. Jaiswal emphasised that India’s position remains consistent with the statement delivered by Harish at the UNSC, reaffirming India’s determination to foster peace, stability and development for the Afghan people.





At the UNSC briefing, Harish described India and Afghanistan as civilizational states whose relationship has been shaped by centuries of close ties. He assured that India would continue to support peace and stability in Afghanistan while strengthening development cooperation.





He noted that India’s humanitarian and development initiatives extend across all 34 Afghan provinces through more than 500 partnership projects focused on healthcare, public infrastructure and capacity building. Harish also highlighted India’s active participation in the Doha working group meetings as evidence of its sustained engagement.





Detailing India’s assistance efforts, Harish mentioned recent humanitarian support, including flood-relief supplies, vaccines for child immunisation programmes, and the treatment of Afghan children with congenital heart diseases in India. He also referred to infrastructure projects such as maternity clinics, oncology centres and trauma centres, which are being established to provide much-needed healthcare support. India’s collaboration with partner agencies such as UNICEF and the Afghan Red Cross Society has been crucial in delivering these initiatives.





Harish further outlined India’s extensive humanitarian supplies since August 2021, including more than 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 420 tonnes of medicines and vaccines, and 40,000 litres of pesticide. He highlighted India’s scholarship programs, noting that around 3,000 Afghan students, including 1,000 women, have benefited from educational opportunities in India since 2023.





He confirmed that another 1,000 scholarships will soon be offered, further strengthening educational and cultural ties between the two nations.





India’s ongoing projects include the construction of a 30-bed hospital in Kabul and a thalassaemia centre in Herat, alongside the installation of advanced medical devices across Afghan hospitals.





These efforts reflect India’s long-standing partnership with Afghanistan and its determination to provide tangible support to the Afghan people during a period of immense challenges.





By combining humanitarian aid, healthcare infrastructure, educational opportunities and capacity-building programmes, India has sought to address both immediate and long-term needs, reinforcing its role as a steadfast partner in Afghanistan’s development journey.





ANI







