



US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg has issued a major endorsement of India’s technological capacity, describing the country as an indispensable partner in the global race for technology dominance.





His remarks came during the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, where he declared that India is the only nation capable of rivalling China in terms of the depth of its engineering workforce.





Helberg’s statement underscores the rapidly consolidating technology alliance between Washington and New Delhi. This alliance is heavily focused on deep‑tech collaboration, artificial intelligence, and cross‑border developer networks. Addressing an audience of policymakers and Fortune 500 executives, he emphasised that India’s vast workforce is uniquely positioned to drive the next generation of global software adoption.





He remarked that India’s nascent technology ecosystem is already making significant contributions at the application layer, which he described as essential for technology diffusion. He noted that India’s booming population, immense engineering pool, and rapid economic growth make it a prime market for cutting‑edge services.





This is why Washington is keen to foster a shared developer ecosystem with India, which he said forms the foundation of multifaceted collaboration.





Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the summit, Helberg reaffirmed that India’s absolute commitment to artificial intelligence is the key takeaway from current bilateral dialogues. He also referenced sensitive discussions with leading American AI labs such as Anthropic, stressing that both nations are in lockstep when it comes to building a positive‑sum, complementary AI developer ecosystem.





Helberg hinted at a new administrative fast‑track mechanism, noting that the Commerce Department had recently rolled out a trusted partner program. He explained that discussions on this front are still unfolding, but the initiative is part of a broader effort to accelerate cooperation.





The rhetoric is matched by direct action. Helberg recently met with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary, S Krishnan, to map out localised investment infrastructure. In a post on X, he expressed optimism about strengthening technology cooperation and unlocking new opportunities for shared growth in the global AI economy. He emphasised that American companies are ready to build, invest, and innovate in India.





This momentum builds on structural foundations laid earlier this year during the AI Impact Summit, which cemented a shared trajectory where the United States and India view each other’s technology sectors not as competitors but as complementary assets.





The partnership is therefore positioned to shape the architecture of global AI supply chains, reinforce democratic values in emerging technologies, and ensure resilience in critical sectors that will define the century ahead.





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