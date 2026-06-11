



France has placed India firmly at the centre of its diplomatic priorities ahead of the forthcoming G7 Summit, underscoring the special relationship and trust that has been cultivated between New Delhi and Paris.





French diplomatic sources have highlighted that India is regarded as a top priority partner on the global stage, with the relationship characterised by deep-rooted confidence and openness.





This emphasis comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his visit to France, where strategic defence and technological cooperation will be key themes.





Diplomatic sources confirmed that the G7 Summit will feature a dedicated meeting on West Asia, reflecting growing concerns about regional volatility. Maritime security was identified as a critical issue, with France stressing the importance of free navigation.





Officials noted that while France is not directly involved in the ongoing conflicts, the repercussions are felt globally, necessitating collective attention. India’s invitation to join all G7 tracks was described as a testament to its rising global stature and the trust it enjoys among leading economies.





The bilateral partnership between India and France was described as one of equals, moving beyond traditional client-customer dynamics. French sources emphasised that the relationship is defined by mutual respect and confidence, allowing both sides to engage in frank discussions across a wide spectrum of issues.





France is closely observing India’s leadership role, including its chairmanship of BRICS and the legacy of its successful G20 presidency, which has reinforced India’s credibility as a global convener.





Defence and technology cooperation will be a central focus of Modi’s visit. French officials rejected the notion of transactional arrangements, instead highlighting the integration of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative into future defence agreements.





The Rafale deal was singled out as an example of this new framework, with commitments to integrate indigenous weapons systems into the aircraft. This approach reflects a broader shift towards co-development and localisation, aligning with India’s ambition for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Civil nuclear cooperation is also expected to feature prominently in discussions. French utility companies are already in active dialogue with major Indian players, buoyed by recent legislative reforms in India that have created a more conducive environment for collaboration.





French officials expressed optimism that these reforms mark the beginning of a new phase in nuclear cooperation, with clearer outcomes anticipated by the end of the year.





Innovation will be another key area of focus, with several announcements expected during Modi’s visit. These are likely to span defence technology, civil nuclear energy, and broader scientific collaboration, reinforcing the strategic depth of the partnership.





The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was also discussed, with French sources maintaining that the concept remains relevant despite the complexities of the current Middle East situation. Ongoing discussions are expected to refine the framework and adapt it to evolving geopolitical realities.





The emphasis on India as a top priority partner ahead of the G7 Summit reflects France’s recognition of India’s growing global influence and its indispensable role in shaping regional and international security.





The visit is poised to strengthen defence, nuclear, and innovation ties, while also addressing pressing geopolitical challenges in West Asia and beyond.





This evolving partnership underscores the strategic convergence between India and France, positioning both nations as equal stakeholders in advancing stability and technological progress.





ANI







