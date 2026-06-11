



External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has once again underlined India’s consistent position that dialogue and diplomacy must prevail in the face of multiple ongoing global conflicts.





Speaking in Sofia after his meeting with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, he emphasised that the world is passing through an exceptionally volatile and uncertain period marked by wars, economic insecurity, the lingering impact of the pandemic, and the recurring threat of terrorism.





He declared firmly that “this is not an era of war” and stressed that the only viable solution lies in dialogue and diplomacy.





Jaishankar highlighted India’s role as the voice of the Global South, drawing attention to concerns over energy, food, and fertiliser security. He reiterated India’s call for unimpeded maritime trade, noting that economic risks must be addressed through supply chain resilience and diversification.





He warned against any impediment or endangerment of maritime commerce, which remains vital for global stability. He also stressed that terrorism must be met with zero tolerance, adding that on all these issues there was a strong convergence of views between India and Bulgaria.





His visit to Bulgaria included wide-ranging discussions with senior leadership, including Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Petrova-Chamova. These talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors and strengthening India’s engagement with Bulgaria and the European Union.





Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of India-Bulgaria relations and explored new avenues for collaboration, particularly in the context of the conclusion of India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, the Strategic and Defence Partnership, and the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework.





The External Affairs Minister noted that the discussions also touched upon enhancing cooperation in science and technology, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, defence, connectivity, mobility, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.





He emphasised the importance of increasing the frequency of political engagements to elevate bilateral ties into a contemporary and forward-looking partnership. His remarks reflected India’s broader diplomatic approach of combining strategic partnerships with economic diversification and resilience in an era of global uncertainty.





Following his engagements in Bulgaria, Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Finland on 11 June to participate in the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks. This year’s theme, ‘A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives’, will provide a platform for India to share its views on pressing global challenges.





During his visit, he will also hold meetings with his Finnish counterpart and other senior leadership, further strengthening India’s traditionally warm and friendly relations with Finland, which have expanded in recent years in areas such as research, innovation, and investment cooperation.





India’s diplomatic outreach in Europe, as demonstrated by Jaishankar’s visits to Bulgaria and Finland, underscores New Delhi’s commitment to building resilient partnerships, advocating for dialogue over conflict, and ensuring that the concerns of the Global South are heard on the international stage.





His repeated emphasis on supply chain resilience, maritime security, and zero tolerance for terrorism reflects India’s strategic priorities in navigating a turbulent global environment.





ANI











