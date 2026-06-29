



India has firmly rejected Pakistan’s allegations linking New Delhi to the Karachi Rangers headquarters attack, calling them baseless and urging Islamabad to dismantle terror infrastructure instead of deflecting blame. The attack, claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, killed three Pakistani paramilitary personnel and three militants, marking Karachi’s most serious strike since 2024.





India categorically dismissed Pakistan’s accusations that it was behind the Karachi incident. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Pakistan should “look inwards” and rid itself of terrorism as a state policy instrument. He emphasised that pointing fingers at others will not absolve Islamabad of responsibility for the terror networks thriving on its soil.





The attack occurred on Saturday night at the Sindh Rangers’ Bhittai Wing headquarters in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality. Militants rammed a vehicle into the compound’s gate, followed by heavy firing and grenade explosions. The assault triggered chaos in the area, forcing residents indoors and prompting immediate deployment of Special Security Unit commandos, Anti-Terrorist Force personnel, and Rangers units.





According to Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho, a “mopping-up operation” was launched, with the area sealed off to prevent further escalation. Rescue 1122 Sindh confirmed receiving reports of an explosion near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 5 and dispatched emergency teams. Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed reported that one injured paramilitary trooper was admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg.





The banned militant faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack. The group stated that nine attackers participated in the assault. Pakistani authorities later confirmed that three militants were killed and one Afghan national was captured alive in injured condition. The incident highlighted the persistent threat posed by splinter groups of the TTP, which have increasingly targeted security installations.





Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi alleged Indian involvement, accusing New Delhi of using “proxies” to destabilise Pakistan. However, no evidence was provided to substantiate these claims. India responded sharply, reiterating that such allegations are unfounded and reflect Pakistan’s unwillingness to confront its own internal security challenges.





The Karachi attack is significant as it marks the first major militant strike in the city since October 2024, when two Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide bombing near Karachi airport by the Balochistan Liberation Army. It also recalls earlier high-profile attacks, such as the February 2023 assault on the Karachi Police Office, underscoring the city’s vulnerability to terror strikes despite heavy security presence.





India’s rejection of Pakistan’s claims comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Islamabad facing mounting pressure to curb militant groups operating from its territory. The incident has reignited debate over Pakistan’s reliance on terrorism as a policy tool and its failure to dismantle entrenched networks that continue to destabilise the region.





India’s stance remains clear: terrorism cannot be justified or externalised, and Pakistan must take credible action against groups like Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and the wider TTP network. By urging Islamabad to abandon its reliance on terror as statecraft, New Delhi has reinforced its position that regional peace and stability depend on decisive action against militancy.





ANI







