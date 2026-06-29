



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored the enduring partnership between India and Seychelles, declaring that the Indian Ocean is not a divide but a bridge that connects the two nations.





He made these remarks while addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so, which he described as a "special honour."





He conveyed the greetings and best wishes of 1.4 billion Indians, recalling that Seychelles was the first Indian Ocean country he visited in 2015 after assuming office. He emphasised that Seychelles has always held a special place in India’s strategic vision for the Indian Ocean, and his conviction in this regard has only grown stronger with time.





Reflecting on the historical depth of the relationship, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the friendship between the two nations predates the establishment of formal diplomatic ties 50 years ago. He traced the origins back to August 1770, when five Indians arrived aboard the ship Thelemaque at Ste Anne Island. He noted that their journey paved the way for generations of Indians whose contributions became integral to the story of modern Seychelles.





He stressed that the bonds between India and Seychelles were not created by governments but built by people, nurtured by families, and sustained across generations. This people-to-people connection, he said, remains the foundation of bilateral ties.





Prime Minister Modi further emphasised the geographical significance of the Indian Ocean, asserting that it serves as a connector rather than a separator. "The Indian Ocean does not separate India and Seychelles. It connects us. That is why we meet not as strangers, but as old friends," he remarked, underlining the shared vision of security and sustainability in the region.





He expressed gratitude to President Patrick Herminie for inviting him as the Guest of Honour at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Seychelles’ National Day. He said he was delighted to join the nation in celebrating 50 years of independence from the United Kingdom, marking a historic milestone in the island nation’s journey.





The Prime Minister’s three-day State Visit from 27 to 29 June 2026 has been structured around strengthening bilateral cooperation, enhancing maritime security, and celebrating Seychelles’ Golden Jubilee. His participation as Guest of Honour in the National Day celebrations underscores India’s commitment to deepening ties with Seychelles and reinforcing its role as a valued maritime partner in the Indian Ocean.





This visit also highlights India’s broader diplomatic vision under its Vision MAHASAGAR framework, which seeks to promote regional security, sustainability, and solidarity with the Global South. It reflects India’s determination to work closely with Seychelles in addressing shared challenges and advancing mutual prosperity.





ANI







