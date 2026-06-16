



Drogo Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based defence technology company, has successfully delivered the first batch of 41 JK 250e drones to the Indian Army under a contract worth ₹72 crore.





The delivery was formally received by officials of the Army’s Southern Command in Nasik, Maharashtra, marking a significant milestone in the company’s collaboration with the armed forces.





The balance deliveries, comprising 176 additional drones, are scheduled to be completed by August 2026, bringing the total order to 217 units.





The JK 250e drones have been designed and manufactured indigenously by Drogo Aerospace. These systems are capable of flying for up to three hours on a single charge, making them suitable for extended surveillance and reconnaissance missions.





Their deployment is expected to enhance the Army’s operational capabilities in intelligence gathering, battlefield monitoring, and other critical military tasks. The endurance and versatility of the JK 250e platform underline its importance in modern warfare scenarios where persistent aerial coverage is essential.





Yeshwanth Bonthu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Drogo Aerospace, emphasised that the successful delivery validates the company’s technological expertise and manufacturing strength. He highlighted that this achievement reflects Drogo Aerospace’s commitment to national security and its ability to meet the stringent requirements of the Indian Army.





Bonthu further noted that the company is actively engaged in developing advanced indigenous systems, including loitering munitions, long-endurance UAVs, AI-powered aerial intelligence platforms, and sophisticated surveillance and reconnaissance solutions.





The company’s broader vision extends beyond the JK 250e program. Drogo Aerospace is expanding its focus on next-generation unmanned aerial systems and advanced defence technologies. Its ongoing projects aim to deliver future-ready aerospace products that integrate artificial intelligence, autonomous operations, and enhanced endurance.





This strategic direction aligns with India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing and the modernisation of its armed forces.





The induction of the JK 250e drones represents a step forward in strengthening the Army’s aerial surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. With the promise of additional deliveries in the coming months, Drogo Aerospace is positioning itself as a key player in India’s defence technology ecosystem, contributing to both operational readiness and indigenous innovation.





PTI







