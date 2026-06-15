



India and Slovakia took a significant step forward in their bilateral relations on Monday with the signing of a Letter of Intent on defence cooperation.





The agreement, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s joint press statement with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava, is aimed at boosting joint development, joint production, and collaboration between the defence industries of both nations.





This marks a milestone in strengthening their strategic partnership and reflects the growing momentum in ties between New Delhi and Bratislava.





Prime Minister Modi described the defence cooperation as a testament to the deep mutual trust and strategic convergence between the two countries. He emphasised that the Letter of Intent would provide new momentum to joint development and production, opening avenues for closer collaboration in defence manufacturing and technology.





Prime Minister Fico echoed this sentiment, expressing his interest in expanding cooperation in the defence industry, thereby underscoring Slovakia’s commitment to building a stronger partnership with India in this critical sector.





The two leaders also discussed broader cooperation across multiple areas, reiterating their shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy amid global challenges. Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India and Slovakia were moving forward in close coordination on the international stage, agreeing that disputes and tensions should be resolved peacefully.





This alignment of views reflects the shared strategic vision of both nations in navigating complex global dynamics.





In addition to defence cooperation, Prime Minister Modi announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on labour migration. This agreement is designed to facilitate greater mobility for professionals and skilled workers between the two countries, enhancing workforce exchanges and opportunities.





He further noted that an MoU on social security would soon be finalised, strengthening the framework for bilateral cooperation in labour and welfare matters. These developments highlight the comprehensive nature of the partnership, extending beyond defence into economic and social domains.





Prime Minister Modi extended a formal invitation to his Slovak counterpart to visit India, which Prime Minister Fico publicly accepted. Modi expressed his delight at this acceptance, framing it as a gesture of goodwill and friendship between the two nations. The invitation symbolises India’s intent to deepen personal and political ties with Slovakia, reinforcing the broader strategic relationship.





The discussions between the two leaders reflected the growing momentum in India-Slovakia relations, with both sides expressing a desire to expand cooperation across defence, trade, workforce mobility, and international affairs.





The signing of the Letter of Intent on defence cooperation is expected to open new avenues for collaboration in defence manufacturing and technology, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.





This agreement also aligns with India’s broader push for joint development and co-production of defence technologies under its Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, while offering Slovakia opportunities to integrate with India’s expanding defence industrial base.





Prime Minister Modi also announced the elevation of India-Slovakia relations to a Comprehensive Partnership. He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Fico, describing him as an experienced leader and a true friend of India. Modi noted that this historic visit, the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia, marked a turning point in bilateral relations.





The elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Partnership reflects shared trust, common priorities, and a joint vision for the future, signalling a new era of cooperation between the two nations.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome against the backdrop of the historic Bratislava Castle. Prime Minister Fico warmly received him, and the two leaders engaged in discussions aimed at deepening cooperation across diverse sectors and addressing shared priorities. The ceremonial welcome underscored the significance of the visit and the importance Slovakia attaches to its partnership with India.





This historic occasion not only strengthens bilateral ties but also positions India and Slovakia as partners committed to advancing cooperation across defence, workforce mobility, and international diplomacy.





The agreements signed and the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Partnership mark a new chapter in India-Slovakia relations, reflecting both nations’ determination to build a robust and forward-looking partnership.





ANI







