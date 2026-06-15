



Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava on Monday, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.





The occasion was steeped in symbolism and tradition, underscoring the significance of the visit as part of his broader European tour. Upon arrival, he was accorded a Guard of Honour, reflecting the respect and importance attached to the engagement by the Slovak authorities





The Prime Minister met his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico at Bratislava Castle, where the two leaders held their bilateral engagement. Ahead of their talks, they visited an art exhibition, highlighting the cultural dimension of the visit and the shared appreciation for artistic heritage.





The Indian delegation accompanying Modi included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, signalling the strategic weight of the discussions.





On Sunday evening, Modi was received at the airport by Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar. He was accorded the traditional Slovak greeting of bread and salt, a gesture deeply rooted in Slavic culture symbolising hospitality, goodwill, and friendship.





In a post on X, Modi described the welcome as a beautiful reflection of Slovakia’s rich cultural heritage and values. The ceremonial reception also featured the Kopaniciarik children’s folk ensemble from the Myjava region, dressed in vibrant traditional attire, performing a lively folk dance. Modi shared snippets of the performance on social media, remarking that folk traditions help preserve culture and history.





The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Indian community in Slovakia for their warmth and affection, noting that their gestures reflected the enduring bonds between the two nations.





He emphasised that his arrival as India’s first Prime Minister to visit Slovakia was a moment of pride and a step towards strengthening the India-Slovakia friendship.





Modi is in Slovakia on a three-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The visit builds upon recent high-level exchanges, including President Droupadi Murmu’s State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini’s participation in the AI Impact Summit in India in February 2026.





During his stay, Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Fico and meet President Pellegrini, with discussions expected to focus on trade, investment, innovation, automobile manufacturing, railway development, and other strategic sectors.





In his departure statement ahead of the visit, Modi had expressed his anticipation of engaging with Slovak leaders and business representatives. He noted that the visit would build on the momentum of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and further energise India’s strategic partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is a valued member.





The Ministry of External Affairs underlined that the visit reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Slovakia and advancing cooperation across multiple domains.





This historic visit not only marks a milestone in India-Slovakia relations but also reflects India’s broader diplomatic outreach in Europe, aimed at deepening partnerships and exploring new avenues of collaboration in strategic, economic, and cultural spheres.





ANI







