



In a separate milestone, India has successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR), marking a major milestone in strengthening its maritime strike capabilities.





The test, carried out by DRDO, demonstrated the missile’s ability to engage enemy warships at medium ranges, significantly enhancing the Indian Navy’s operational options.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) executed the maiden flight test of the NASM-MR on 10–11 June 2026 from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha. This test was part of a broader series of three consecutive flight trials that also validated India’s multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system.





Senior officials from DRDO and the armed forces witnessed the trials, which successfully met all mission objectives.





The NASM-MR is designed to provide the Indian Navy with a modern, indigenous solution for medium-range anti-ship warfare. The missile demonstrated its capability to strike maritime targets with precision, thereby strengthening India’s deterrence posture in the Indian Ocean Region.





The system integrates advanced guidance, navigation, and control technologies developed indigenously, reflecting India’s push towards self-reliance in defence research and development.





The missile complements the existing Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR), which was successfully tested earlier from a helicopter platform. Together, these systems provide layered strike options for the Navy, enabling both close-range and medium-range engagements against hostile warships. The NASM-MR is expected to be deployed on frontline naval platforms, including surface ships and aircraft, thereby expanding India’s maritime strike envelope.





The trials also showcased India’s growing technological prowess in developing sophisticated defence systems capable of addressing modern battlefield challenges. Alongside the NASM-MR, DRDO successfully demonstrated the AD-1 and AD-2 interceptor missiles under the Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence program. These interceptors validated India’s ability to engage ballistic missile threats ranging from Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles (MRBMs) to Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), placing India among a select group of nations with advanced missile defence capabilities.





The AD-1 interceptor is a long-range, two-stage solid-fuel missile capable of engaging targets in both endo-atmospheric and low Exo-atmospheric environments.





The AD-2 interceptor, designed for high Exo-atmospheric interception, successfully demonstrated its ability to neutralise ICBM-class threats, including missiles comparable to China’s DF-41. Together, these interceptors form a multi-tiered defence architecture, providing India with robust protection against evolving missile threats.





The maiden flight test of the NASM-MR underscores India’s commitment to indigenous innovation in defence technology. By developing advanced anti-ship missiles alongside a layered missile defence shield, India is reinforcing its strategic deterrence posture and ensuring preparedness against both aerial and maritime threats.





These achievements highlight the coordinated efforts of DRDO, the armed forces, and industry partners in advancing India’s defence modernisation agenda.





PIB







