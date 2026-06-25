



India has taken a decisive step forward in its indigenous high‑speed rail ambitions with the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited inviting leading rolling stock manufacturers to participate in capability assessments and presentations.





The focus is on designing and manufacturing trains capable of reaching speeds up to 350 kilometres per hour, a benchmark that will define the next generation of Indian bullet trains.





This initiative is directly linked to the development of the B35 platform, which represents India’s most advanced high‑speed rail project to date. With a design speed of 350 kmph and an operational speed of 320 kmph, the B35 is intended to serve future corridors across the country. The emphasis is firmly placed on indigenous manufacturing, ensuring that India builds a self‑reliant ecosystem under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework.





Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already confirmed that design work on this ultra‑high‑speed train platform will begin within six months. The trains will be engineered to withstand India’s diverse climatic conditions, ranging from high heat and dust to heavy rainfall and coastal humidity. This localisation strategy is critical to ensuring reliable performance across the subcontinent’s varied geography.





The B35 program builds upon the ongoing B28 project, which is India’s first indigenous bullet train. Jointly developed by BEML Limited and the Integral Coach Factory, the B28 is being manufactured at BEML’s Aditya plant in Bangalore.





It has a design speed of 280 kmph and an operational speed of 250 kmph. Trial operations are scheduled for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor by August 2027, marking a milestone in India’s high‑speed rail journey.





The capability assessment exercise aligns with the government’s broader vision of establishing a 4,000‑kilometre high‑speed rail network across India. All new corridors are expected to be served by Indian‑manufactured rolling stock, ensuring scalability and cost efficiency.





This approach is designed to reduce dependence on foreign technology while fostering domestic expertise in advanced rail engineering.





Parametres Specification / Value B28 — Design Speed 280 kmph B28 — Operational Speed 250 kmph B35 — Design Speed 350 kmph B35 — Operational Speed 320 kmph

Parametres Specification / Value First B28 Commercial Run Target August 2027 Sanctioned High-Speed Network 4,000 km Signalling System for B28 / B35 ETCS Level 2





The Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor, India’s first bullet train project spanning 508 kilometres, has already achieved over 56 per cent physical progress. Operations are expected to commence on a 100‑kilometre section between Surat and Vapi by August 2027. This corridor, launched in 2016, is being built to support trains running at speeds of up to 320 kmph, and will serve as the proving ground for India’s indigenous bullet train technology.





In parallel, the government has approved seven new bullet train corridors, including Mumbai–Pune, Bangalore–Chennai, Delhi–Varanasi, and Delhi–Siliguri. These routes are expected to form the backbone of India’s future high‑speed rail network. Railway officials believe that the indigenous 350 kmph platform will be central to supporting these corridors, enabling India to build a scalable, cost‑efficient, and globally competitive ecosystem.





The B35 project thus represents not only a technological leap but also a strategic move to consolidate India’s position in advanced rail transport. By combining indigenous design, manufacturing, and operational expertise, India is laying the foundation for a transformative era in passenger mobility.





Agencies







