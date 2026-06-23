NSA Ajit Doval with his counterparts from BRICS countries





India has formally welcomed the US‑Iran peace deal, with NSA Ajit Doval emphasising that the agreement brings “cautious optimism” for energy security, trade stability, and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.





His remarks at the BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting underline India’s strategic interest in uninterrupted maritime access and secure supply chains.





India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval stated that the Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Tehran is a positive step that could ease global supply chain bottlenecks. He noted that shortages in fertilisers, chemicals, and other essential commodities may now be alleviated, which is critical for India’s agricultural and industrial sectors.





Speaking at the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting, Doval explained that the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a welcome development. He stressed that freedom of navigation in this strategic waterway will enhance regional and global economic prosperity, benefiting countries far beyond West Asia.





Negotiators from the United States and Iran met in Switzerland, to conduct technical talks on the peace deal. US Vice President JD Vance described progress on multiple fronts, including mechanisms to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open and efforts to address fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, where a ceasefire appeared to be holding.





Doval highlighted that India must remain aware of new security threats and challenges. He pointed to disruptive technologies, cyber threats, and unconventional terrorism as emerging risks that transcend national borders. He urged BRICS nations to collectively address these non‑traditional challenges.





The NSA’s remarks follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier statement welcoming the peace negotiations. Modi had emphasised that the conflict in West Asia caused serious economic disruptions and loss of life, and expressed hope that the agreement would restore peace and stability while ensuring freedom of navigation and commerce.





The Ministry of External Affairs has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only path to lasting peace in West Asia. India has stressed that de‑escalation and sustained negotiations are essential to secure uninterrupted trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for India’s energy imports and global commerce.





The MoU signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on 17 June ended nearly four months of conflict and established a 60‑day negotiation period to resolve outstanding issues, including Iran’s nuclear program. The agreement has already had significant economic impacts, with oil prices stabilising and global markets responding positively.





India’s cautious optimism reflects both opportunity and prudence. While the deal promises improved energy security and trade stability, unresolved issues such as nuclear oversight and regional militancy remain potential flashpoints. Doval’s balanced tone signals India’s readiness to benefit from the peace process while remaining vigilant against future instability.





Agencies







