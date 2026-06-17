



The Indian Air Force is establishing a dedicated drone development and production facility at Air Force Station Sulur in Tamil Nadu under the 5 Base Repair Depot, marking a major step towards indigenous kamikaze drone capability, according to a report by News18.





This initiative will create a self-sustaining ecosystem for design, manufacturing, and sustainment of one-way attack drones, fully aligned with India’s push for defence self-reliance.





The Indian Air Force has launched a comprehensive program to build an indigenous ecosystem for kamikaze drones. The facility at Sulur will serve as the central hub for design, development, integration, and production, ensuring that future drone programs are supported by in-house infrastructure.





This marks a departure from the traditional procurement model, where the Air Force relied on industry to deliver platforms based on specifications.





The 5 Base Repair Depot at Sulur has been designated as the nodal agency for the project. It will oversee the creation of operational prototypes and establish production facilities within the station itself. The IAF intends to retain full ownership of intellectual property rights, enabling rapid upgrades, modifications, and scalability of production whenever required.





The drones being developed are one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, commonly referred to as kamikaze drones. These platforms are designed to strike designated targets and are not intended to return after mission execution.





Operational requirements specify that the drones must be capable of operating at altitudes up to 16,000 feet, functioning in both day and night conditions, and carrying a payload of at least 30 kilograms. The payload will be modular and swappable, allowing flexibility between munitions, sensors, and airborne data relay systems.





The facility at Sulur will support every stage of drone development, including airframe manufacturing, avionics integration, propulsion testing, datalink development, and payload integration.





The airframe must withstand operational loads encountered during launch, cruise, manoeuvring, and strike missions. An advanced autopilot system is also envisaged, capable of fully autonomous operations such as launch, waypoint navigation, loitering, and mission execution.





Preference will be given to Indian suppliers in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The IAF has clearly stipulated that no Chinese-origin technology, components, or materials will be used in the project. This aligns with broader national security concerns and the drive to indigenise critical defence technologies.





The drones are expected to engage high-value battlefield targets such as enemy radar installations, air defence systems, logistics hubs, and command centres. Lessons drawn from recent conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia, and the South Caucasus have underscored the effectiveness of loitering munitions in neutralising expensive and strategically important assets at relatively low cost.





Officials emphasise that the objective is not merely to induct a new platform but to create a long-term indigenous capability within the Air Force. The project is designed to establish a self-sustaining ecosystem that can support future generations of attack drones, ensuring India’s preparedness for drone-centric warfare.





The initiative also includes the creation of a complete maintenance ecosystem, covering flight controllers, associated hardware and software, version management, and an indigenised supply chain located at the user’s premises. This will ensure operational readiness and reduce dependence on external vendors.





The Defence Ministry has already received multiple bids from Indian companies eager to participate in the project. The estimated value of the broader UAV program is around ₹30,000 crore, reflecting the scale of investment and commitment towards indigenous drone development.





This facility at Sulur represents a strategic milestone in India’s defence modernisation, combining operational requirements with industrial capability to deliver a cutting-edge weapon system. It positions the Indian Air Force at the forefront of indigenous drone warfare technology.





Agencies







