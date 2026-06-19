



Indian Army troops are preparing to depart for Mongolia to take part in Exercise Khaan Quest, a major multilateral military exercise. The deployment underscores India’s continuing commitment to global peacekeeping and its strategic partnership with Mongolia.





The exercise will be conducted from 20 June to 3 July at the Five Hills Training Area in Ulaanbaatar. It will bring together military contingents from across the world to collaborate and enhance interoperability in peacekeeping operations mandated under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The previous edition of the exercise was held from 14 to 28 June 2025 in Mongolia.





The Indian Army contingent comprises 40 personnel, primarily drawn from a battalion of the Jat Regiment, along with representatives from other arms and services. Their participation highlights India’s emphasis on contributing to international peacekeeping missions and strengthening operational synergy with partner nations.





Exercise Khaan Quest began as a bilateral drill between the United States and Mongolian defence forces in 2003. It was expanded into a multilateral format in 2006 and has since grown into one of the largest peacekeeping exercises in the region.





The 2026 edition marks its 23rd iteration, reflecting its continuity and importance in preparing forces for complex multinational operations.





The exercise aims to prepare contingents for peacekeeping missions in diverse operational environments. Training modules will include joint planning and tactical drills such as the establishment of static and mobile checkpoints, cordon and search operations, patrolling, evacuation of civilians from hostile areas, counter‑improvised explosive device drills, combat first aid, and casualty evacuation.





India’s participation also aligns with its broader role as a major contributor to United Nations peacekeeping operations. Over the decades, Indian forces have served in missions across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, earning recognition for professionalism and effectiveness.





The involvement in Khaan Quest further demonstrates India’s readiness to integrate with global forces in maintaining peace and stability.





The exercise will also provide an opportunity for Indian troops to exchange best practices with other militaries, enhance cultural understanding, and strengthen defence diplomacy. Mongolia, situated strategically between Russia and China, has consistently hosted this exercise to promote international cooperation and showcase its role as a responsible stakeholder in regional security.





By sending its contingent to Mongolia, India reinforces its image as a nation committed to collective security, multilateralism, and the principles of the United Nations Charter. The training will not only sharpen operational skills but also build trust and camaraderie among participating nations.





Agencies







