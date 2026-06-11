



The Indian Army has received a major boost to its unmanned warfare arsenal with the induction of 106 advanced kamikaze drones. These turbojet-powered systems, named Peacekeeper (Agniveg), have been delivered by defence technology firm SMPP and are designed to strike deep inside enemy territory while operating effectively in contested electromagnetic environments.





This milestone marks a significant step in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology and precision strike capabilities.





According to SMPP, the Peacekeeper (Agniveg) drone has an operational range of 180 kilometres and can reach speeds of up to 450 kilometres per hour. It is engineered to conduct autonomous precision strike missions against critical military infrastructure, logistics hubs, command centres, radar installations, and other strategic targets.





The combination of long-range reach, high speed, and precision strike capability provides the Indian Army with a flexible and cost-effective option for prosecuting time-sensitive targets while minimising risk to personnel.





A key feature of the Peacekeeper (Agniveg) is its resilience in contested electromagnetic environments. The drone is capable of continuing mission execution despite hostile electronic warfare measures, including jamming and spoofing attempts. This ensures operational reliability even in heavily defended zones where adversaries deploy advanced countermeasures to neutralise unmanned systems.





SMPP confirmed that the delivery comprised 100 operational drones and six training drones. The training variants will allow the Army to familiarise personnel with the system’s handling, mission planning, and strike execution, thereby ensuring seamless integration into frontline operations.





The operational drones, meanwhile, are ready for deployment in live combat scenarios, enhancing India’s ability to conduct deep-strike missions with precision and autonomy.





The induction of these drones represents a significant milestone in India’s unmanned warfare capabilities. It reinforces the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





By sourcing such advanced systems domestically, India reduces its dependency on foreign imports and strengthens its indigenous defence industrial base. This delivery also reflects the growing maturity of India’s private defence sector, which is increasingly contributing to the modernisation of the armed forces.





The Peacekeeper (Agniveg) drones are expected to play a pivotal role in India’s evolving military doctrine, which emphasises precision warfare, rapid response, and reduced collateral damage.





Their ability to autonomously engage high-value targets at long ranges provides the Army with a decisive edge in scenarios requiring swift neutralisation of enemy assets.





As regional threats continue to evolve, such indigenous innovations will be critical in shaping India’s combat readiness and strategic autonomy.





PTI







