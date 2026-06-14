



The Indian Army has formally revised its dress regulations, marking a decisive departure from colonial-era traditions and introducing attire that reflects Indian ethos.





The new rules, contained in a 174-page manual titled Army Uniforms-2026, were issued after eight years and represent a comprehensive overhaul of military dress codes. Officials confirmed that the changes are designed to align with evolving national identity while retaining the dignity and traditions of the force.





The manual authorises the use of closed-neck Bandi jackets in formal settings, a significant addition to the existing options of Bandhgala, lounge suit, combination dress, or full-sleeve shirt with tie and trousers.





The Bandi jacket may be worn with or without neck hook fastening, but only in solid, sober colours, paired with matching trousers and formal footwear. This refinement is part of a broader effort to indigenise military attire and eliminate vestiges of colonial customs.





Women officers are now permitted to wear sober-coloured sarees, kurta-salwar, or ankle-length straight pants with a dupatta. The regulations explicitly prohibit sleeveless kurtas and casual lowers such as palazzo or cigarette pants.





Cosmetic restrictions are also stringent, with lipstick, coloured nail polish, Bindis, and nose pins barred. Sindoor may be applied discreetly, ensuring it remains invisible under berets or peak caps. These measures reflect the Army’s emphasis on uniformity and discipline while accommodating cultural sensibilities.





The ceremonial pouch belt has been removed from Mess Dress No. 5 and No. 6, though it remains authorised for certain regiments such as the armoured corps, mechanised infantry, artillery, rifle regiments, Maratha Light Infantry, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, and Corps of Signals.





The manual specifies that pouch belts may still be worn during regimental or corps functions. Dress No. 5 and No. 6 are reserved for state functions at Rashtrapati Bhavan or Raj Bhavan, formal receptions at the residences of the Prime Minister, service chiefs, and army commanders, as well as ceremonies honouring visiting foreign heads of state.





The overhaul also introduces a new winter dress, designated 3B, for all ranks. This ensemble comprises an angola shirt, battle jacket, and beret, reflecting both practicality and modernity. Beyond uniforms, the manual sets out detailed grooming standards covering tattoos, body piercings, haircuts, moustaches, and the use of cosmetics.





Tattoos and piercings are prohibited, bracelets are disallowed except for a single sacred thread during pooja, and religious markings are banned except for Sikh personnel. Moustaches must not exceed 12 cm, and deodorants or perfumes are forbidden, though after-shave lotions are permitted.





Adjutant General Lt Gen VPS Kaushik, in his foreword to the manual, described the changes as a considered step towards aligning the Army’s dress regulations with contemporary Indian ethos. He emphasised the progressive removal of colonial-era practices, accoutrements, and terminology, including the dropping of archaic terms such as ‘Royal’.





The reforms are part of a wider indigenisation drive that gained momentum five years ago when Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the armed forces to erase colonial customs and adopt Indian ways in doctrines, procedures, and traditions during the Combined Commanders’ Conference at Kevadia, Gujarat.





The manual underscores the Army’s determination to modernise its appearance while preserving discipline and tradition. By introducing attire such as the bandi jacket and winter dress 3B, and by regulating grooming and cosmetics, the Army seeks to project a distinctly Indian identity.





These changes reflect a broader national sentiment of asserting sovereign identity and cultural pride, ensuring that the Army’s outward appearance resonates with the ethos of contemporary India.





Agencies







