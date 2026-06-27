



Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra met US Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon on Friday, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India–US strategic partnership.





The meeting focused on strengthening defence cooperation, implementing the 10‑year defence pact signed last year, and expanding collaboration across military and industrial sectors.





India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held discussions with senior US defence official Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon. The meeting centred on advancing the bilateral strategic partnership and reviewing defence cooperation initiatives. Kwatra emphasised the importance of Colby’s steadfast support in strengthening ties between New Delhi and Washington.





Kwatra described the engagement as a “good conversation” and expressed appreciation for Colby’s role in advancing the partnership. He noted that both sides are committed to continuing engagements to implement the bilateral defence and defence‑industrial cooperation agenda. This reflects the growing emphasis on structured collaboration between the two nations’ defence establishments.





The meeting builds upon the 10‑year defence cooperation agreement signed in October last year. The pact aims to expand joint operational coordination, enhance intelligence sharing across space and cyberspace, and deepen defence‑industrial cooperation. It represents a generational commitment to co‑development and co‑production, aligning with India’s ambitions for indigenous defence manufacturing and technological advancement.





The discussions also highlighted the broader strategic context. Defence ties have become a central pillar of the India–US relationship, particularly amid evolving geopolitical challenges in the Indo‑Pacific region. Both governments have sought to strengthen military coordination, increase technology collaboration, and conduct regular joint exercises. These efforts are designed to ensure resilience and security in a rapidly changing global environment.

Kwatra’s meeting with Colby comes at a time when India and the United States are intensifying cooperation across multiple domains, including critical and emerging technologies, energy security, and trade. Defence remains the cornerstone of this partnership, with both sides recognising the need to align long‑term strategic objectives. The Pentagon discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment to implementing initiatives that support this vision.





The engagement also underscores the importance of defence‑industrial collaboration. Both nations are working to encourage greater engagement between their respective defence industries, fostering innovation and co‑production. This approach is intended to strengthen institutional ties and ensure that defence cooperation translates into tangible outcomes for both countries.





Kwatra’s remarks following the meeting reflected confidence in the trajectory of the partnership. He reiterated India’s determination to continue building on existing agreements and to advance cooperation across all domains. The meeting with Colby thus represents another step in consolidating the India–US strategic partnership, ensuring that defence cooperation remains robust and forward‑looking.

















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