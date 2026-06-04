



The Indian Navy is set for a major fleet expansion in June 2026, inducting five indigenously-built platforms—two Project 17A stealth frigates, one survey vessel, and two anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts.





This marks a decisive step towards India’s goal of operating 200 warships and submarines by 2035, strengthening its maritime dominance in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Navy will formally commission INS Dunagiri and INS Mahendragiri, both Project 17A stealth frigates, which represent the next generation of indigenous warships.





These vessels are equipped with supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles, the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system, MF-STAR AESA radar for advanced threat detection, and modern torpedo tubes and rocket launchers.





Their induction will significantly enhance India’s blue-water capabilities, allowing the Navy to project power across the Indo-Pacific while countering the growing presence of the Chinese Navy.





INS Dunagiri, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), is designed with advanced sensors, sophisticated weapon systems, and network-centric warfare features. It will provide frontline combat capability and strengthen multi-role operations.





INS Mahendragiri, constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), is another Project 17A frigate that embodies India’s indigenous shipbuilding expertise and technological self-reliance.





The Navy has already inducted Survey Vessel (Large) Sanshodhak, designed to conduct hydrographic surveys and seabed mapping. This vessel will play a critical role in underwater exploration, maritime navigation, and domain awareness, supporting both military and civilian maritime operations.





Two anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts, Agray and Malvan, will join the fleet. These vessels are specifically designed to detect, monitor, and neutralise hostile submarines in shallow coastal waters, thereby strengthening India’s coastal defence and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.





Together, these five platforms—built by GRSE, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), and MDL—reflect India’s growing ability to design and construct sophisticated naval assets domestically.





This reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and reinforces the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The Navy currently operates around 130 to 140 vessels and is adding indigenous warships or submarines every 40 days, underscoring the rapid pace of expansion.





This induction aligns with India’s long-term vision of building a 200-ship Navy by 2035, a fleet capable of safeguarding national interests, ensuring maritime security, and establishing dominance in the Indian Ocean Region.





Defence analysts note that this expansion is not only about numbers but also about qualitative improvements in stealth, firepower, and multi-domain combat readiness, positioning India as a formidable maritime power in the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







