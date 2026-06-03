



The India–Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has created unprecedented opportunities for Indian pharmaceutical exporters by granting zero‑duty access, fast‑track authorisations, and simplified compliance procedures.





This framework is expected to accelerate healthcare cooperation, reduce costs, and expand India’s footprint in Oman and the wider Gulf region.





The CEPA, signed in December 2025 and operational from June 2026, provides India with duty‑free access on 98.08 per cent of Oman’s tariff lines, covering 99.38 per cent of India’s exports.





For pharmaceuticals, this means that Indian medicines, medical devices, and healthcare products can now enter the Omani market without tariff barriers, significantly improving competitiveness. Previously, only 15.3 per cent of exports enjoyed duty‑free treatment, making this a transformative change.





A key provision is the fast‑track approval mechanism. Indian generic medicines already approved by regulators such as the USFDA, EMA, or UK MHRA will now receive marketing authorisation in Oman within 90 days.





This ensures quicker availability of affordable Indian drugs to Omani patients, while reducing the time and cost burden for exporters. The agreement also introduces mutual recognition of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, allowing inspection and certification documents from India to be accepted in Oman. This reduces duplication of regulatory processes and enhances trust in Indian pharmaceutical quality.





The CEPA further simplifies compliance norms by streamlining documentation and conformity assessment procedures. Provisions for mutual recognition arrangements extend beyond pharmaceuticals to include Halal certification and organic product standards, reinforcing India’s credibility in regulated markets. These measures collectively reduce non‑tariff barriers, which have historically been a major hurdle for Indian exporters.





Healthcare cooperation is another pillar of the agreement. Oman has offered one of its most comprehensive service packages to India, covering 127 sub‑sectors including health services. This opens opportunities for Indian hospitals, medical professionals, and wellness providers to establish a stronger presence in Oman.





Enhanced mobility provisions allow independent professionals to stay for up to 180 days and intra‑corporate transferees for up to four years, facilitating long‑term collaboration in healthcare delivery and research.





The pact also includes Oman’s first‑ever commitment on traditional medicine in any trade agreement. This creates avenues for India’s AYUSH sector, promoting medical value travel and cooperation in traditional healthcare systems. It aligns with India’s broader mission to integrate modern pharmaceuticals with traditional wellness practices, thereby expanding the scope of healthcare exports.





From a strategic perspective, Oman’s ports at Sohar, Duqm, and Salalah provide India with a reliable gateway to the Gulf and East Africa, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz which has been destabilised by regional conflict.





This ensures continuity of pharmaceutical supply chains even during geopolitical disruptions. The agreement also supports investment cooperation, with Oman allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment in select services, including healthcare, thereby enabling Indian firms to establish local operations.





The CEPA is expected to boost employment in India’s pharmaceutical clusters, particularly in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad, while providing Omani patients with affordable and high‑quality medicines. It strengthens India’s position as a global supplier of generics and medical devices, while deepening bilateral healthcare ties.





Agencies







