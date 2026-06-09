



India’s ₹13,000 crore investment in a dual-use airport at Great Nicobar Island represents a decisive move to strengthen both civilian connectivity and military readiness at the Strait of Malacca, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, according to a report by TOI.





The project will serve as a forward operating base, enhancing surveillance, logistics, and deterrence while simultaneously positioning India as a major hub in global container traffic.





India has committed ₹13,000 crore to construct a new airport and runway on Great Nicobar Island, designed for both civilian and naval use. The project is expected to be completed within five years, with funding shared between the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.





This dual-use infrastructure reflects a long-term vision of integrating economic development with military preparedness.





The location of Great Nicobar is of immense strategic importance. Situated just 40 nautical miles from international shipping lanes, the island overlooks the Strait of Malacca, through which nearly 75–80% of China’s energy imports pass.





By establishing an international airport with a naval enclave, India will expand its surveillance reach across the Malacca, Sunda, and Lombok straits, strengthening its ability to monitor and respond to maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific.





The airport will complement the Andaman and Nicobar Command, India’s only tri-services command, which already monitors Chinese naval movements.





Improved logistics and communications will enhance operational effectiveness, enabling forward deployments and reinforcing deterrence against coercive tactics. This development underscores India’s intent to assert influence in the Indo-Pacific, where maritime trade and energy flows define strategic competition.





Economically, the project is tied to the Maritime India Vision 2030, which includes plans for a trans-shipment hub at Galathea Bay. This facility will reduce India’s dependence on foreign ports such as Colombo, Dubai, and Singapore, saving millions in foreign exchange and positioning India as a key player in global container traffic. The port is expected to handle up to 14.2 million TEUs, rivalling established hubs in the region.





Supporting infrastructure will include a 450 MVA gas and solar-based power plant and the development of modern townships, transforming Great Nicobar into a sustainable economic hub. The government has emphasised that the project balances strategic and economic priorities with environmental safeguards and protection of indigenous communities.





Environmental clearance has been granted under strict compliance conditions, with compensatory afforestation planned and no displacement of Shompen or Nicobarese tribes.





The airport is projected to handle 1.35 million passengers annually by 2040, boosting tourism and regional connectivity. Its 10,000-foot runway will accommodate wide-body aircraft, large transport planes, and surveillance platforms, significantly enhancing India’s ability to project power and respond to crises in the Indian Ocean Region.





This initiative is not merely about infrastructure but about reshaping India’s maritime posture. By combining military readiness with economic development, India is creating a forward operating base that strengthens its leverage in the Indo-Pacific and directly impacts China’s energy security.





The Great Nicobar project thus represents a cornerstone of India’s long-term strategy to secure sea lanes, diversify trade routes, and assert its role as a rising power in the region.





Agencies







