



At least 1,450 people have now been confirmed dead in Venezuela following last week’s devastating twin earthquakes, with thousands more injured and tens of thousands displaced. Rescue teams, including US military forces under Southern Command, continue frantic operations as the critical survival window narrows.





The death toll has risen sharply since the initial reports, with Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez confirming 1,430 fatalities by Saturday, and updated figures now placing the toll at 1,450.





More than 3,200 people are injured, while over 73,000 families have been affected, particularly in the coastal state of La Guaira, which has suffered the worst destruction. Hospitals remain overwhelmed, and humanitarian agencies warn that thousands are still missing beneath the rubble.





US Southern Command has deployed personnel and equipment to support international search and rescue operations. In a statement, SOUTHCOM highlighted the tireless work of first responders, including a U.S. Marine seen climbing through rubble in search of survivors. These teams are operating continuously, day and night, across the hardest-hit communities. The United States Department of State is coordinating disaster assistance, with military forces providing logistical and operational support.





Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez announced the creation of a presidential commission to assess housing and infrastructure damage. She also extended school closures for another week, citing the ongoing emergency.





Rodríguez emphasised the importance of each life saved, noting the dramatic rescue of an 11-year-old boy in Caraballeda, which she described as a symbol of hope for the nation. She has welcomed international aid and urged unity during these critical hours.





The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, are the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century. The devastation has compounded the country’s economic crisis, which has already seen its GDP shrink by nearly 80 per cent since 2013 due to sanctions, hyperinflation, corruption, and mismanagement of its oil sector. Despite possessing the world’s largest proven oil reserves, Venezuela’s economy has been crippled, leaving infrastructure fragile and emergency response capacity limited.





The political backdrop adds further complexity. Former President Nicolás Maduro was captured by the United States in January, leading to Delcy Rodríguez assuming power. Since then, she has cautiously liberalised the economy, sought foreign investment in the oil sector, and pragmatically engaged with Washington to ease sanctions. Although oil production has begun to recover, inflation remains high, wages are low, and ordinary citizens continue to struggle.





International solidarity has been strong. Rescue teams from across the Americas, including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and El Salvador, have joined operations. The United Nations has pledged support, estimating direct physical damage from the earthquakes could cost between $4.7 and $8.7 billion.





Aid distribution has begun, with food, water, and medicines delivered to affected communities, though shortages persist. Volunteers across Venezuela have mobilised to provide supplies and assist in rescue efforts, underscoring the resilience of the population.





The situation remains dire, with authorities warning that the death toll is likely to rise further. Thousands remain unaccounted for, and aftershocks continue to unsettle already traumatised communities. The coming days will be critical as rescue teams race against time to locate survivors, while the government and international partners attempt to stabilise the humanitarian crisis and begin the long process of recovery.





ANI







