



India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project has revealed notable design choices that distinguish it from other fifth-generation fighters. Unlike platforms such as the F-35, J-35, KF-21 and TFX, the AMCA sacrifices internal payload capacity in favour of greater aerodynamic performance.





The aircraft’s internal weapons bay is configured with only four hard points, allowing it to carry four air-to-air missiles compared to six in most comparable designs.





When configured for air-to-ground missions, only two hard points will be available for strike weapons, while the remaining two will likely be reserved for advanced air-to-air missiles such as the ASTRA MK-2 or the upcoming Gandiva.





This deliberate trade-off reflects India’s emphasis on agility, survivability and operational reach. The AMCA is designed to achieve a higher service ceiling and superior manoeuvrability compared to its peers, while maintaining a combat range of over 1,500 kilometres even when powered by the GE F414 engines.





Such performance parameters are intended to give the Indian Air Force a decisive edge in contested airspace, where endurance and agility are as critical as payload.





The aircraft is also expected to incorporate select sixth-generation fighter technologies. Among these are Fly-by-Light systems, which replace traditional electrical signalling with optical fibre-based communication for faster and more secure control responses, and the integration of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCAs), enabling manned-unmanned teaming in future combat scenarios.





These features position the AMCA as a bridge between current fifth-generation designs and emerging sixth-generation concepts.





The recent unveiling of a full-scale 1:1 engineering model at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal has demonstrated significant design maturity. This milestone underscores the program’s progress from conceptual development to tangible engineering validation, reassuring stakeholders of its readiness for prototype construction.





India’s procurement plans also reflect a phased approach. The initial order will cover only forty AMCA MK-1 aircraft, powered by the GE F414 engines.





The larger tranche of eighty AMCA MK-2 fighters will follow once a more powerful indigenous or co-developed engine is ready, ensuring that the platform evolves in line with India’s strategic objective of self-reliance in advanced aerospace technologies.





The AMCA program thus represents a careful balance between immediate operational needs and long-term technological ambition.





By prioritising aerodynamic performance, range and manoeuvrability over payload, India is signalling its intent to field a fighter optimised for survivability and adaptability in complex threat environments.





At the same time, the integration of sixth-generation features and the phased induction strategy highlight the country’s determination to remain at the forefront of future air combat evolution.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







