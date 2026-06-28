



Three paramilitary personnel and three rebels were killed during a fierce attack on the local headquarters of Pakistan’s Sindh Rangers in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality on Saturday.





The incident was confirmed by Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho, who stated that the attackers rammed the main gate with their vehicle. Initial reports could not confirm whether a blast had also occurred, though heavy firing and an explosion were reported in the area.





Odho explained that a mopping-up operation was underway, with the entire locality sealed off by Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF), and rangers personnel. The swift deployment of these units highlighted the seriousness of the assault and the need to secure the area against further threats.





Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed reported that one injured paramilitary trooper was brought to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to the leg. The casualty figures underline the intensity of the firefight, which involved close-range exchanges between the attackers and security forces.





Rescue 1122 Sindh confirmed that it had received reports of an explosion near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 5. Teams were immediately dispatched from its central command and control centre to assist in evacuation and emergency response. The rapid mobilisation of rescue services was crucial in containing the aftermath of the attack.





An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter armed group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the assault. The group announced that nine attackers had taken part in the operation. This claim reflects the continuing campaign by militant organisations to target Pakistan’s security forces across the country, particularly in urban centres like Karachi.





The attack comes amid a broader wave of violence directed at Pakistan’s security apparatus. Earlier this year, on 7 February, the United States Embassy in Pakistan issued a security alert for American citizens following reports of a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in the Tarlai Kalan area on the outskirts of Islamabad. That incident underscored the persistent threat posed by extremist groups.





At least 31 people were killed and 169 injured in the Islamabad bombing, which struck the Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra during Friday prayers. Authorities confirmed that the attacker was not Afghan, but forensic tests revealed he had travelled to Afghanistan multiple times.





Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry disclosed these findings to the media, emphasising the cross-border dimensions of militancy in Pakistan.





The Karachi attack demonstrates the evolving tactics of militant groups, who are increasingly willing to mount complex assaults involving multiple attackers, explosives, and direct gunfire against fortified security installations.





The targeting of the Sindh Rangers headquarters is particularly significant, as the force plays a central role in maintaining law and order in Karachi, a city long plagued by militancy, sectarian violence, and organised crime.





The incident also highlights the resilience of Pakistan’s paramilitary forces, who managed to repel the attackers despite sustaining casualties. The sealing of the area and the ongoing clearance operation suggest that authorities are determined to prevent further escalation and to neutralise any remaining threats.





The claim of responsibility by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, linked to the TTP, situates the attack within the broader insurgency that has destabilised Pakistan for years. The group’s involvement underscores the fragmentation of militant networks, with splinter factions continuing to mount high-profile attacks despite sustained counter-rebel operations.





ANI







