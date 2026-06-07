



The Defence Research and Development Organisation has embarked on a significant initiative to develop an indigenous artificial intelligence system tailored for cyber defence, as reported by News18 .





This project is designed to address critical areas such as vulnerability discovery, malware analysis, and threat intelligence, with the aim of creating a defence-grade AI capability that operates entirely within secure military networks.





By doing so, India seeks to reduce its dependence on foreign AI models for sensitive national security applications, ensuring that all model weights, training data, inference logs, and operational outputs remain confined to defence-controlled infrastructure.





Officials have emphasised that the system will function in a fully air-gapped environment, thereby eliminating risks associated with external connectivity. This approach is intended to safeguard against potential backdoors, adversarial model poisoning, and reliance on overseas computing infrastructure.





The AI platform will be capable of identifying a wide range of software vulnerabilities, including memory corruption bugs, use-after-free and double-free vulnerabilities, authentication bypasses, injection attacks, cryptographic weaknesses, and logic flaws.





Beyond detection, the system will generate proof-of-concept exploit code to validate security flaws and recommend context-aware patches, while also explaining remediation measures to analysts.





The scale of the project is ambitious, with DRDO envisioning a large language model in the 30–70 billion parameter category. This places the system in the same class as advanced global AI models currently available.





The architecture is expected to integrate Retrieval-Augmented Generation, agentic reasoning frameworks, and human-in-the-loop reinforcement mechanisms to ensure continuous improvement in performance. Once operational, the capability will be deployed across cyber laboratories, service headquarters, and designated cyber defence units, thereby strengthening India’s cyber resilience at multiple levels.





This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Defence’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Reforms,” which placed strong emphasis on technology-driven transformation in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cyber capabilities.





Senior DRDO officials have repeatedly stressed that India cannot rely on foreign AI models for critical military applications, highlighting the strategic necessity of trusted indigenous systems. The project is therefore not only a technological endeavour but also a strategic safeguard against external vulnerabilities in national security infrastructure.





If realised, this platform will mark one of India’s first dedicated military-grade AI systems focused specifically on cyber defence. It represents a decisive step towards building sovereign capabilities in advanced technologies, ensuring that India’s defence establishment remains future-ready in the face of evolving cyber threats.





The integration of such a system will also complement ongoing reforms in defence modernisation, reinforcing the country’s broader push towards self-reliance in critical technologies.





Agencies







