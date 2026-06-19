



Dehradun-based IAR Aviation has unveiled the Cluster Ghost Drone System (CGDS), a swarm-based decoy platform designed to mislead and overwhelm enemy air defence networks.





This innovation marks a significant step in India’s indigenous drone warfare capabilities, providing a cost-effective solution to counter advanced radar and missile systems.





The Cluster Ghost Drone System is engineered as a swarm of expendable aerial decoys capable of mimicking the radar signatures and flight profiles of combat aircraft or larger drones.





By deploying multiple units simultaneously, the system can saturate hostile detection grids, forcing adversaries to expend valuable interceptor missiles and reveal their defensive positions.





This approach reflects lessons learned from recent conflicts, where decoy drones have played a pivotal role in neutralising sophisticated air defence systems.





The CGDS operates on swarm intelligence algorithms, enabling autonomous coordination among individual drones. Each unit can adjust its flight path, altitude, and emission profile to simulate genuine aerial threats.





The swarm can be launched from mobile platforms, making it adaptable for rapid deployment in battlefield conditions. The system is designed to be lightweight, modular, and easily transportable, ensuring flexibility for both frontline troops and strategic operations.





IAR Aviation has emphasised that the CGDS is not merely a decoy but a force multiplier. By integrating electronic warfare payloads, the drones can jam communication links, spoof radar signals, and create false targets.





This layered deception increases survivability for friendly aircraft and unmanned systems operating in contested environments. The drones are also capable of networked communication, allowing them to reconfigure formations mid-flight to maximise confusion against enemy sensors.





The development of CGDS aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, focusing on indigenous defence technologies. The system has reportedly undergone trials in mountainous terrain and high-altitude conditions, demonstrating resilience in diverse operational environments.





Its endurance allows sustained operations during critical phases of combat, while its low production cost ensures scalability for mass deployment.





Globally, decoy drone systems have gained prominence in conflicts such as Ukraine, where they have been used to exhaust Russian air defence missiles. The CGDS reflects India’s adaptation of these battlefield lessons, tailored to its own strategic requirements along sensitive borders. By deploying swarms of decoys, Indian forces can create tactical openings for strike aircraft, cruise missiles, or combat drones to penetrate enemy defences with reduced risk.





The introduction of CGDS also signals India’s growing emphasis on asymmetric warfare technologies. As adversaries invest heavily in integrated air defence systems, decoy swarms provide a disruptive countermeasure that shifts the cost-benefit equation.





Instead of engaging expensive fighter jets or UAVs, adversaries may be forced to waste resources on neutralising low-cost decoys, thereby weakening their defensive posture.





IAR Aviation’s innovation is expected to complement other indigenous drone programmes, including combat UAVs and counter-drone systems. Together, these platforms form a layered ecosystem of offensive and defensive unmanned capabilities, enhancing India’s preparedness for future conflicts where drones and electronic warfare will dominate.





Agencies







