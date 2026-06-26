



Iran and the United States have formally established a communication line in the Strait of Hormuz to prevent incidents that could spiral into military confrontation.





The arrangement is part of the 14‑point memorandum of understanding signed earlier this month, which seeks to end hostilities in West Asia and restore stability to the critical maritime corridor.





The announcement was made by Iranian state media Press TV, citing the final statement of talks held in Switzerland. The negotiations were mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, who confirmed that the communication channel was designed to manage potential incidents in the strait and ensure safe passage for commercial vessels.





The statement specifically referenced paragraph five of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, under which the communication line was created. Its purpose is to avoid miscommunication and prevent escalation between the two militaries during the 60‑day negotiation window.





Iran has simultaneously reiterated that all vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz must adhere to routes announced by Tehran. The insistence on Iranian‑designated passageways underscores Tehran’s determination to retain control over the strategic waterway, which is vital for global oil and gas shipments.





The development follows the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks in Switzerland. Both sides agreed to establish a High‑Level Committee and draft a roadmap towards a final agreement within 60 days. The Lake Lucerne Summit at Burgenstock was the venue where Qatar and Pakistan issued the joint statement confirming the direct communication line.





US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, stated that the deconfliction channel would involve military representatives from both countries. The arrangement places officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the US Army’s Central Command in Doha, Qatar, to oversee the mechanism and ensure rapid response to any incidents.





The creation of this communication line marks a significant step in reducing the risk of confrontation in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints. It also reflects the willingness of both sides to pursue structured dialogue under international mediation, even as broader disagreements remain unresolved.





The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of repeated tensions in recent months, with closures, attacks on vessels, and competing blockades disrupting global energy flows.





The establishment of a direct channel for communication is therefore seen as a stabilising measure, though its success will depend on adherence to agreed protocols and the political will of both governments.





ANI







