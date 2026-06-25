



Iran has declared that the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog will not be permitted to inspect nuclear facilities that were bombed by the United States and Israel during last year’s conflict.





This announcement came as the first round of talks aimed at ending the Middle East war concluded in Switzerland.





Tehran and Washington have signed a memorandum of understanding to bring an end to the war, which destabilised the region and disrupted the global economy. The agreement sets out a 60‑day framework to address broader issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and the question of sanctions relief.





Diplomatic activity intensified on Tuesday, with Iran’s leadership travelling to Pakistan to engage mediators, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio embarked on a tour of Gulf allies. Meanwhile, Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to hold direct negotiations in Washington, marking a significant step in regional diplomacy.





Iran firmly rejected claims made by US Vice President JD Vance that Tehran had agreed to reinstate International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors. These inspectors had previously been blocked from accessing nuclear sites damaged during the twelve‑day war last year.





The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei clarified at a press briefing that no meeting had taken place with the IAEA’s director general and that there were no plans to allow inspections of facilities damaged by what he described as US and Zionist military aggression.





This position underscores Tehran’s determination to resist external pressure on its nuclear program, even as it engages in broader negotiations to end hostilities.





The refusal to permit inspections at bombed sites highlights the deep mistrust between Iran and Western powers, particularly in the aftermath of military strikes that targeted sensitive infrastructure. It also raises questions about the transparency of Iran’s nuclear activities and the credibility of any future agreements.





The talks in Switzerland represent a fragile attempt to stabilise the Middle East, but Iran’s stance on inspections may complicate efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement.





The involvement of multiple regional actors, including Pakistan as a mediator and Gulf states as stakeholders, reflects the complexity of the conflict and the far‑reaching implications of its resolution.





AFP







