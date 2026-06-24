



Iran’s Deputy Security Chief Ghadir Nezamipour met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on 24 June 2026, following the conclusion of the BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting. The meeting came after Nezamipour’s sharp confrontation with the UAE delegation, where he accused Abu Dhabi of direct involvement in military strikes against Iran alongside the US and Israel.





Nezamipour’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance Iran attaches to its bilateral relationship with India, especially in the context of the expanding BRICS framework. The Iranian Embassy in India confirmed the engagement, noting that the discussion took place on Tuesday evening after the high-level security forum concluded.





Earlier, Nezamipour had held talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Their discussions centred on the evolving situation in West Asia, India–Iran ties, and cooperation under BRICS. India, as the 2026 BRICS Chair, has been emphasising resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability as guiding principles for the grouping.





During the BRICS NSA meeting, tensions escalated sharply between Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Nezamipour rejected allegations made by the Emirati representative against Tehran and instead accused the UAE of permitting its territory to be used as a staging ground for attacks. He alleged that the UAE directly participated in operations targeting Iranian civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals.





Nezamipour’s remarks extended criticism beyond the UAE to the United States and Israel, whom he accused of initiating the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that the aggression was launched from bases located on Emirati soil, and warned the UAE delegation against pursuing propaganda and adventurism.





The confrontation occurred against the backdrop of ongoing technical talks between the US and Iran. Both sides have agreed to establish a High-Level Committee and a roadmap within 60 days aimed at reaching a final agreement to end hostilities in West Asia. This development was welcomed by India, with NSA Ajit Doval describing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a positive step for global energy security.





India’s hosting of the BRICS NSA meeting highlighted its role as a key driver of multilateral cooperation. The gathering brought together senior security officials from across the expanded BRICS grouping, including Iran, China, Russia, and South Africa, to deliberate on non-traditional security challenges such as terrorism, cyber threats, and the misuse of emerging technologies.





Nezamipour’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi is seen as a significant diplomatic gesture, reinforcing Iran’s intent to deepen engagement with India amid regional turbulence. It also reflects Tehran’s strategy of leveraging BRICS as a platform to counter isolation and project its narrative on West Asian conflicts.





The episode illustrates the growing complexity of India’s diplomatic balancing act. While New Delhi seeks to strengthen ties with Iran, it must also manage its strategic partnerships with Gulf states such as the UAE, which remain vital for energy security and the Indian diaspora.





The Iranian official’s strong words at the BRICS forum signal Tehran’s determination to confront what it perceives as hostile actions by regional rivals, while simultaneously pursuing dialogue with major powers to ease tensions. India’s role as host and mediator places it at the centre of these unfolding dynamics.





ANI







