



Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has arrived in Zurich with a high-level delegation for the first round of technical talks with the United States, following the signing of a 14‑point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia.





The talks are expected to focus on nuclear issues, regional security, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with US Vice President JD Vance also travelling to Switzerland to participate.





The Iranian delegation, named “Minab 168” in honour of the victims of the Minab school incident, reached Zurich on Saturday. Iranian officials have repeatedly invoked the memory of Minab in diplomatic messaging, framing it as a symbol of sacrifice guiding their negotiations.





Ghalibaf emphasised that the delegation carried the memory of the children of Minab and other martyrs, pledging not to bring shame to their sacrifice.





The talks are part of the implementation of the MoU signed virtually on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian. The agreement seeks to end hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and establish a framework for broader negotiations, including Iran’s nuclear programme. The MoU also mandates a ceasefire in Lebanon, which Iran insists must be upheld as an integral condition.





The Iranian delegation includes Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Deputy for International Affairs Ali Bagheri, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Borde, Deputy Foreign Ministers Kazem Gharibabadi, and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. Their presence underscores Tehran’s focus on sanctions relief, economic recovery, and ensuring compliance with commitments made by Washington.





US Vice President JD Vance departed for Switzerland on Saturday, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance. Before leaving, Vance stated that the United States hoped to make progress on nuclear issues and the Lebanon ceasefire, though he noted his stay would be brief. He stressed that preventing further escalation and ensuring security for Israel and Lebanon remained central objectives.





US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are already in Switzerland, preparing for the first round of technical talks scheduled for Sunday. These discussions are expected to be decisive in shaping the future of the fragile peace process. The talks follow weeks of indirect negotiations mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, with Switzerland providing a discreet venue for direct engagement.





The Iranian delegation left Tehran shortly after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.





While Iran insists the closure is an integral part of the MoU, US military officials dispute the claim, stating that commercial shipping continues through the strait. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, and its status is likely to be a contentious issue in the talks.





Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also arrived in Switzerland on Friday.





Qatar is considered one of the principal mediators between Washington and Tehran, alongside Pakistan and Switzerland. Their involvement highlights the multilateral nature of the effort to stabilise the region and ensure compliance with the MoU.





The talks in Zurich mark the first direct technical engagement since the signing of the MoU. Both sides face pressure to demonstrate good faith and progress, particularly on nuclear commitments and regional ceasefires. The outcome of these discussions will be critical in determining whether the fragile truce can evolve into a lasting settlement.





ANI







