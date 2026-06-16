



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has hailed the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington as the culmination of months of negotiations and sustained diplomatic engagement, describing it as a potential source of national pride.





In a message posted on X, Pezeshkian emphasised that the draft agreement was the product of persistent dialogue and follow-ups, and if implemented in full, it could stand as a document of pride for the nation. He extended his gratitude to senior officials including Dr Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, members of the Shura Council, and other institutions that contributed to the process.





The remarks come as preparations intensify for the formal signing of the agreement in Geneva, Switzerland later this week. The memorandum outlines a framework for future engagement between the two countries, linking sanctions relief to Iran’s compliance with nuclear verification measures and broader regional security commitments. The agreement is seen as a landmark step in efforts to de-escalate tensions and stabilise the wider Middle East.





US President Donald Trump, speaking at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, confirmed that the full text of the memorandum would be released publicly in the coming days.





He described it as a “very powerful document” and indicated that publication would follow the formal signing ceremony. A senior US administration official told CNN that the text would be made public within 24 to 48 hours, underlining Washington’s commitment to transparency.





Although the document has already been digitally signed by both sides, officials are working towards a formal signing ceremony scheduled for Friday in Geneva. Switzerland has welcomed the agreement, calling it an important step towards de-escalation and regional stability.





The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is coordinating with the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to facilitate the process.





US Vice President JD Vance clarified that the agreement would operate under a performance-based framework, stressing that sanctions relief would not be automatic.





He explained that no funds had been released following the digital signing and that this would remain unchanged until Iran demonstrated verifiable compliance.





Vance highlighted that sanctions relief would depend on concrete actions such as reducing enriched uranium stockpiles and permitting international monitoring of Iran’s nuclear programme.





The memorandum is therefore positioned as both a diplomatic and technical framework, balancing Iran’s aspirations for sanctions relief with Washington’s insistence on verifiable commitments. For Tehran, the agreement represents recognition of its negotiating resilience and the sacrifices made during the conflict.





For Washington, it is a cautious step towards engagement, conditioned on strict compliance. The formal signing in Geneva is expected to mark a pivotal moment in US-Iran relations, with implications for regional stability, energy security, and the future of nuclear diplomacy.





ANI







