



Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ghadir Nezami, arrived in New Delhi on Monday to participate in the BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting scheduled for 22–23 June 2026.





His presence underscores Iran’s growing engagement within the expanded BRICS framework, which now includes eleven major emerging markets and developing countries.





During his visit, Nezami is expected to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with officials from other participating nations. These discussions will focus on security issues and avenues for strengthening multilateral cooperation. The Iranian Embassy in India confirmed his arrival through a post on X, noting that he would attend specialised sessions and exchange views with counterparts on pressing security challenges.





India is hosting the meeting under its BRICS Chairship, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval presiding. The Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted that the central theme of the gathering is “Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today.” This reflects the grouping’s intent to address evolving threats beyond conventional military concerns, including cyber security, terrorism, and the disruptive impact of emerging technologies.





The agenda includes a review of the outcomes from recent BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies. These working groups have been instrumental in shaping collective responses to transnational threats, and their findings will inform the deliberations of the National Security Advisers.





India’s Chairship in 2026 marks its fourth time leading the grouping, having previously held the role in 2012, 2016, and 2021. The current Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” which Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated at the Rio Summit in 2025 as a people-centric and humanity-first approach.





BRICS has evolved significantly since its inception, expanding its agenda from economic cooperation to encompass political, security, and cultural dimensions. The official BRICS 2026 framework highlights three core pillars: political and security, economy and finance, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.





This broadening of scope reflects the grouping’s ambition to act as a platform for consultation and cooperation on global governance issues.





The BRICS agenda now spans a wide range of global challenges, including the fight against terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the World Trade Organization.





The inclusion of Iran and other new members has further diversified the perspectives within the grouping, making it a more representative voice of the Global South.





Nezami’s participation is particularly significant given Iran’s emphasis on multilateralism and its strategic interest in strengthening ties with emerging economies. His engagements in New Delhi are expected to reinforce Iran’s commitment to collective security and its role in shaping the BRICS discourse on global stability.





ANI







