



The Israel Defence Forces and the Israel Security Agency have confirmed the elimination of Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa in a precision strike in the southern Gaza Strip.





The operation was carried out over the weekend and targeted Abu Mustafa, who was identified as the Nukhba commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation.





He was directly involved in the October 7 attacks and the abduction of Israeli civilian Yagil Yaakov from Kibbutz Nir Oz. The IDF released an image reportedly showing him inside Israeli territory during the kidnapping, underscoring his role in the assault.





The joint statement emphasised that Abu Mustafa had played a significant role in rebuilding Islamic Jihad’s military capabilities in Gaza in recent months, despite the ceasefire agreement. He was also accused of planning attacks against Israeli forces and attempting to organise militant training at Nasser Hospital, which the IDF said he exploited for terrorist activity.





Due to the immediate threat the Jihadi posed to IDF troops, he was eliminated in a precise strike. The military highlighted that precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance were employed to minimise civilian harm.





In a separate operation, the IDF confirmed the elimination of Hamas Nukhba operative Mohammed Osama Abd al-Aziz Saba al-Eish. He was reportedly engaged in recruiting militants and advancing training programmes for Hamas.





His killing further demonstrates Israel’s ongoing campaign to dismantle militant infrastructure in Gaza. The IDF stressed that both operations were conducted with precautions to reduce collateral damage, reflecting the military’s stated commitment to limiting civilian casualties while neutralising imminent threats.





Troops under Southern Command remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with ceasefire arrangements. The IDF reiterated that operations will continue against any immediate threats, signalling Israel’s determination to prevent the resurgence of militant activity in the Strip.





These strikes highlight Israel’s dual approach of maintaining ceasefire commitments while acting decisively against individuals deemed to pose direct danger to its forces and citizens.





The elimination of Abu Mustafa, a figure directly tied to the October 7 massacre and abduction, represents a significant blow to Islamic Jihad’s leadership in Gaza.





His involvement in rebuilding the group’s military capabilities and exploiting civilian infrastructure for militant purposes underscores the challenges Israel faces in enforcing ceasefire terms while countering ongoing threats. The simultaneous targeting of Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives reflects Israel’s broader strategy of weakening multiple militant factions operating in Gaza.





ANI







