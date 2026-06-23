



The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has achieved a major milestone at Kaiga Units 5 and 6 with the flawless unloading of the first End Shield, a massive 107‑ton reactor component manufactured by Larsen & Toubro at Hazira, reported NPCIL on its X handle.





This marks the first major equipment installation for the reactor core of India’s indigenous 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, advancing the project towards commissioning.





The End Shield, measuring approximately 9.3 metres in both height and width with a thickness of 0.920 metres, is a critical component of the PHWR design. It provides structural support to coolant channel assemblies, facilitates on‑power refuelling, and forms an integral part of the Calandria Vault enclosure.





Its successful arrival and unloading represent a defining step in the construction sequence of Kaiga Units 5 and 6.





The unloading operation was executed with meticulous planning and seamless coordination. A 500‑ton crane, a 70‑ton crane, and a 10‑ton chain pulley block were employed to handle the complex manoeuvre. The flawless execution of this task highlights the engineering expertise and precision of NPCIL and its partners, ensuring that the massive component was safely positioned without incident.





This achievement follows the First Pour of Concrete for Kaiga Units 5 and 6, which took place on 1 March 2026, formally marking the start of construction activities. The project is being executed by MEIL Group for NPCIL under the Make in India initiative, using domestically developed reactor technology.





These 700 MWe PHWRs are part of India’s broader nuclear expansion program aimed at boosting low‑carbon electricity generation and strengthening long‑term energy security.





The End Shield is the first major reactor core equipment to be installed, symbolising the transition from civil works to critical nuclear engineering. Its role in ensuring reactor safety and operational efficiency underscores its importance in the overall design.





The PHWR technology, which forms the backbone of India’s indigenous nuclear program, is already deployed across several NPCIL reactors nationwide, and Kaiga Units 5 and 6 will further consolidate this capability.





The milestone also reflects India’s growing confidence in indigenous nuclear engineering and infrastructure. By successfully manufacturing and handling such a massive and complex component domestically, India demonstrates its ability to advance nuclear technology without reliance on foreign suppliers. This strengthens the nation’s clean energy future and reinforces its commitment to sustainable development.





When fully commissioned, Kaiga Units 5 and 6 will add significant capacity to India’s nuclear power fleet, contributing to the country’s goal of expanding reliable, low‑carbon energy sources. The achievement of this milestone is therefore not only a technical success but also a strategic step in India’s energy transition.





NPCIL X Handle







