



Larsen & Toubro (L&T), one of India’s foremost defence and engineering companies, has achieved a significant milestone in the indigenisation of armoured vehicle technologies by developing a transmission assembly rated at 1500 horsepower.





A transmission is the critical system that transfers power from the engine to the tank’s tracks, enabling mobility and manoeuvrability across varied terrain. This achievement marks a decisive step in reducing reliance on imported propulsion systems, which have historically powered India’s tanks.





Among the configurations currently under development is the DATRAN 1500, a 1500Hp engine-transmission system designed specifically for the Ranjeet or Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV).





This next-generation main battle tank program is intended to replace the ageing T-72 Ajeya fleet, with induction planned around 2030. The Army’s long-term plan envisages the induction of approximately 1,770 Ranjeet tanks in phased deliveries, making the DATRAN 1500 a cornerstone of India’s future armoured capability.





Parallel to this, another configuration known as the CV 1500A is being tailored for the Arjun Main Battle Tank, India’s indigenous tank platform. While both systems belong to the same 1500Hp family, they are configured differently to suit the unique design and operational requirements of their respective platforms.





This distinction highlights the complexity of integrating powerpacks into different tank architectures, where factors such as weight distribution, cooling systems, and battlefield roles necessitate customised solutions.





The development of these indigenous powerpacks is of strategic importance. India has historically relied on imported propulsion systems, such as German MTU engines for the Arjun MBT, which limited autonomy and created vulnerabilities in supply chains.





By indigenising engines and transmissions, India is addressing one of the most complex technological challenges in armoured vehicle design. The ability to field domestically developed 1500Hp systems ensures greater self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and strengthens India’s position as a potential exporter of advanced land systems.





The phrase “same family but different configurations” encapsulates the technological approach being taken. While the core technology remains common, each tank requires customised integration to meet its operational profile.





For the Ranjeet/FRCV, the emphasis is on medium-weight manoeuvrability, advanced survivability systems, and network-centric warfare capabilities. For the Arjun MBT, the CV 1500A must align with the tank’s heavier design and its emphasis on firepower and protection.





This dual-track development ensures that India’s armoured fleet benefits from a unified technological base while retaining platform-specific optimisation.





L&T’s progress in this domain reflects the broader transformation of India’s defence industrial base, where private sector companies are increasingly playing a pivotal role in delivering complex systems once dominated by foreign suppliers. The indigenous 1500Hp transmission and engine-transmission assemblies represent not only a technological breakthrough but also a strategic enabler for India’s future combat readiness.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







