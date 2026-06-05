



Zen Technologies Limited has unveiled a comprehensive suite of indigenous defence and advanced combat technology systems at the North Tech Symposium 2026 in Prayagraj.





The launch marks a significant milestone in India’s ongoing drive for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The company’s latest offerings highlight its growing focus on autonomous warfare systems, AI-driven combat solutions, and next-generation military technologies.





Among the key products introduced was the AI-powered Zen Anti-Drone System, specifically designed for counter-drone operations and aerial threat detection. This system reflects the increasing importance of counter-unmanned aerial systems as drone warfare becomes a defining feature of modern battlefields.





Zen also showcased the Zen Suraksha cybersecurity suite, aimed at strengthening digital defence infrastructure, and the Zen Anti-Drone Simulator, which provides training and operational readiness for forces confronting UAV threats.





Another notable unveiling was Zen Virabh, an unmanned ground vehicle engineered for combat logistics and casualty evacuation. This platform underscores the company’s commitment to autonomous systems capable of supporting frontline operations while reducing risks to personnel.





Complementing these innovations was the introduction of smart ammunition solutions, including 12.7 mm and 30 mm Airburst rounds, designed to enhance precision and lethality in tactical engagements.





Zen Technologies further expanded its portfolio with the Zen HyperStrike system, a long-range strike platform boasting a range exceeding 400 kilometres. This capability positions the company within the domain of strategic strike technologies, offering extended reach for deterrence and offensive operations.





In addition, Zen Bijli, a directed energy weapon laser system, was unveiled as part of its push into futuristic defence technologies. The inclusion of directed energy platforms signals India’s entry into advanced domains of warfare where speed-of-light engagement and precision neutralisation are critical.





The company emphasised that these systems collectively strengthen its capabilities across anti-drone infrastructure, tactical combat systems, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled defence applications. By integrating artificial intelligence, smart munitions, and directed energy technologies, Zen Technologies is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s indigenous defence innovation.





The launches also align with global military trends, where armed forces are increasingly investing in autonomous platforms, electronic warfare, and rapid-response systems to meet the demands of technology-driven battlefield operations.





The broader defence sector has witnessed rising interest in such capabilities, as militaries worldwide adapt to evolving threats and operational challenges. Zen’s unveiling at the North Tech Symposium not only reinforces India’s commitment to localisation of advanced military technologies but also demonstrates the growing role of private defence firms in shaping the country’s strategic autonomy.





These developments highlight India’s determination to build a resilient, technologically advanced defence ecosystem capable of addressing both conventional and asymmetric threats.





Agencies







