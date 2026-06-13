



Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been named the next Chief of the Army Staff and will assume office on 30 June, coinciding with the retirement of General Upendra Dwivedi.





His appointment marks the continuation of a distinguished military career that began when he was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.





An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he has accumulated nearly four decades of service across operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, making significant contributions to the Indian Army’s combat effectiveness and transformation.





Throughout his career, Lieutenant General Seth has been widely recognised for his role in force modernisation, ensuring that operational requirements are aligned with emerging technologies and the imperatives of future battlefields.





His command experience spans an armoured regiment, an armoured brigade and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir. As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Army’s premier strike formations, demonstrating his operational acumen in high-intensity theatres.





He later served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi area, where he oversaw national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities. On elevation to Army Commander, he commanded both the South Western Command and Southern Command, earning the rare distinction of leading two operational Army Commands.





His tenure provided strategic oversight across critical theatres for more than two years, underscoring his ability to manage complex operational environments.





Lieutenant General Seth’s professional military education has been equally distinguished. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, and has attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris.





His consistent academic excellence reflects a broad strategic outlook and a deep understanding of contemporary military affairs, qualities that will be vital as he takes charge of the Army at a time of rapid technological change and evolving security challenges.





General Upendra Dwivedi, whom he succeeds, had taken over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff in June 2024 from General Manoj Pande. With over 40 years of service, General Dwivedi is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, and was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984.





His career has been marked by balanced command and staff exposure across Northern, Eastern and Western theatres, in diverse operational environments. He assumed leadership of the Army during a period of dynamic global geostrategic shifts, where technological advancements and the changing character of modern warfare posed significant challenges to national security.





The transition from General Dwivedi to Lieutenant General Seth represents continuity in leadership while also signalling a renewed emphasis on modernisation and strategic preparedness.





Lieutenant General Seth’s extensive operational experience, combined with his expertise in capability development and institutional leadership, positions him to steer the Army through the next phase of transformation, ensuring readiness to meet the demands of future conflicts and safeguarding India’s strategic interests.





Agencies







