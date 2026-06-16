



India has achieved a textbook success in its cruise missile program with the first successful test firing of the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha on 15 June.





This missile, often described as the Indian equivalent of the US Tomahawk, marks a decisive step forward after the setbacks faced during the Nirbhay experiment. The trial demonstrated flawless performance, hitting a target at a distance of 1000 kilometres with all previous issues resolved.





Officials confirmed that the missile is a successor to the failed Nirbhay but incorporates extended range and advanced precision guidance. It is designed to be launched from multiple platforms, enhancing operational flexibility for the armed forces. The missile will undergo two more developmental trials followed by two user trials over the next two years before formal induction into service.





The LRLACM has a speed of up to 0.8 Mach and is capable of flying at land‑skimming altitudes, making it extremely difficult for enemy radars to detect. It carries a 500‑kilogram warhead, providing destructive capability against high‑value targets. The weapon is seen as a critical addition to India’s arsenal, offering stand‑off strike capability at ranges exceeding 1,000 kilometres.





Pakistan has fielded its Babur cruise missile since 2010, with a range of 900 kilometres. The Babur was reportedly reverse‑engineered from an unexploded US Tomahawk missile recovered after a 1998 strike against Al Qaeda in Afghanistan.





Pakistan received technical support from China in its development, effectively gaining access to Tomahawk technology. China itself possesses a wide range of conventional and nuclear cruise missiles, underscoring the competitive environment in the region.





The Indian missile’s success comes at a time when stand‑off weapons are increasingly shaping modern warfare. Long‑range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and rockets are becoming central to the Army’s rocket regiments, ensuring preparedness against the People’s Liberation Army’s missile capabilities in worst‑case scenarios.





The LRLACM therefore represents not only a technological achievement but also a strategic necessity for India’s defence posture.





India’s LRLACM, with its extended range, could cover large parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Karachi. Karachi is particularly significant as Pakistan’s largest economic hub and home to key naval facilities.





When deployed along the northern or eastern sectors near the Line of Actual Control, the missile could also reach strategic Chinese locations such as Lhasa, Chengdu, Urumqi and Kunming. These cities host important military and economic infrastructure, underscoring the missile’s potential to alter regional strategic balances.





This test also reflects India’s broader push towards self‑reliance in defence technology under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. By overcoming the limitations of the Nirbhay and producing a missile with extended range and precision, DRDO has demonstrated the maturity of indigenous systems and the ability to deliver operationally relevant capabilities. The success strengthens deterrence and enhances India’s credibility as a missile power in Asia.





Agencies







