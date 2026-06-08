



Mahindra has unveiled a battlefield-ready All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) based on its Thar Roxx platform, purpose-built for the Indian Army.





Stripped of excess ornamentation, the ATV is engineered for survivability, adaptability, and combat effectiveness, with features such as a gun mount, roll cage, underbody protection, and airdrop readiness.





Mahindra’s new ATV is derived from the popular Thar Roxx SUV but has been extensively modified to meet military requirements. The vehicle adopts a stripped-down design, replacing the fixed roof and full doors with a modular roll cage and tubular metal doors.





This configuration improves visibility, access, and combat utility, while also allowing the integration of a 360-degree turret mount compatible with medium machine guns. The open-frame design underscores its battlefield orientation, prioritising function over civilian comfort.





The ATV is powered by the Thar Roxx’s 2.2-litre diesel engine, delivering 172 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a 4x4 drivetrain. This ensures robust off-road performance and reliability in demanding terrains.





Reinforced bumpers, blackout lighting, rock sliders, and full underbody protection further enhance its durability and survivability in hostile environments.





Mahindra has equipped the ATV with airdrop readiness features, including reinforced hoist brackets, enabling rapid deployment in remote or contested zones.





The vehicle rides on 18-inch all-terrain tyres with increased ground clearance, ensuring mobility across rugged landscapes. Additional fittings such as jerrycan holders, dual spare-wheel mounts, a windshield protector, and a front winch provide extended mission capability and logistical support.





The cabin is simplified for military use, featuring hard-wearing seat fabrics and MOLLE storage systems for gear. This utilitarian approach reflects Mahindra’s philosophy of resilience and adaptability, stripping the Thar down to its essentials and rebuilding it for combat readiness.





The design embodies the company’s DNA—resilience, adaptability, and the will to go anywhere—qualities that Mahindra asserts are central to its vehicles.





Operational effectiveness is a key focus. The ATV is versatile enough to serve in multiple roles, from logistics support to frontline deployment. Its rugged construction and protective features ensure reliability in high-risk missions, while its adaptability allows for configuration to suit diverse operational needs. The inclusion of combat-oriented features such as the gun mount and reinforced protection systems highlights its readiness for battlefield scenarios.





Mahindra showcased the ATV at defence exhibitions including the North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj and Raksha Triveni Sangam, signalling its intent to align civilian automotive expertise with defence requirements.





The Indian Army is currently evaluating the vehicle through trials to determine its operational suitability, with potential procurement decisions to follow. Reports suggest the Army is considering acquiring over 150 such carriers to strengthen its mobility and combat support capabilities.





This unveiling represents a significant step in India’s defence modernisation, demonstrating how indigenous automotive platforms can be transformed into mission-ready assets.





It reinforces Mahindra’s commitment to supporting national defence through innovation and indigenous manufacturing, aligning with the broader vision of self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Agencies







