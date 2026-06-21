



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sharply rebuked United States President Donald Trump following his latest criticisms, describing them as “constant, unprovoked attacks.” The confrontation escalated after Trump alleged that Meloni had “begged” for a photo-op and accused her of poor foreign policy choices.





In a strongly worded Instagram post, Meloni rejected Trump’s claims about her domestic popularity and reliance on his friendship. She emphasised that her political standing is rooted in her ability to defend Italy’s national interest, not in her relationship with the American President.





She declared that being Trump’s friend had not helped her popularity and insisted that her commitment remained to Italy alone.





Meloni also addressed Trump’s grievances regarding the use of American military bases in Italy. She clarified that their use is strictly governed by pre-existing agreements which her government has consistently respected. She stressed that these terms would not be violated under her leadership, underscoring Italy’s sovereignty.





Her statement concluded with a direct dismissal of Trump’s commentary on her political standing. “My popularity is none of your concern,” she wrote, adding pointedly, “I suggest you focus on yours.”





This exchange followed Trump’s earlier accusations that Meloni sought to be “friends again” after the United States’ military defeat of Iran, allegedly to boost her domestic approval ratings. Trump reiterated his claim that Meloni repeatedly asked for a photograph with him during the recent G7 summit in France, portraying her actions as desperate attempts to regain political traction.





In an aggressive post on Truth Social, Trump asserted that Meloni was “doing poorly in Italy” and accused her of trying to pivot back to him for political gain. He criticised Italy’s refusal to allow the United States access to its airfields and runways during military operations against Iran, calling it a major logistical inconvenience despite America’s financial contributions to NATO and Italy’s defence.





Trump further claimed that Meloni’s refusal to support American objectives in preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons demonstrated her lack of alignment with US interests. He insisted that after the US had defeated Iran militarily, Meloni sought renewed friendship only to improve her domestic numbers, a request he rejected outright.





The tension deepened when Trump, in an interview with Italian broadcaster La7, claimed that Meloni had “begged” him for a photo during the G7 summit and that he had agreed only because he “felt sorry for her.” These remarks triggered widespread condemnation across the Italian political spectrum, with many viewing them as disrespectful and damaging to bilateral ties.





The confrontation highlights a growing rift between Rome and Washington, with Meloni determined to assert Italy’s sovereignty and Trump openly criticising her leadership.





The fallout has cast a shadow over Italy-US relations, particularly in the context of NATO cooperation and the broader geopolitical challenges surrounding Iran.





ANI







