



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today unveiled in New Delhi the revised delegation of financial powers for the Armed Forces, a significant reform aimed at enhancing efficiency and operational readiness.





The announcement covered a wide spectrum of areas including medical services and infrastructure projects, with financial limits being increased by up to 100 per cent. In certain categories, the enhancements were even larger, reflecting the government’s determination to accelerate modernisation and empower commanders at every level.





The revised framework is expected to provide field commanders with greater autonomy in decision-making, enabling them to respond swiftly to operational requirements without being constrained by bureaucratic delays.





By doubling financial limits, the Ministry of Defence has ensured that critical needs such as medical support, logistics, and infrastructure development can be addressed more rapidly, thereby strengthening the overall preparedness of the Armed Forces.





One of the key benefits of this reform lies in the acceleration of contract finalisation. Defence procurement processes have often been criticised for being slow and cumbersome, leading to delays in the execution of vital projects.





With enhanced financial powers, commanders will now be able to conclude contracts more quickly, ensuring that essential equipment and services reach the troops in time. This is particularly important in the current strategic environment, where India faces complex challenges across multiple theatres.





The move also promises faster execution of critical defence projects, ranging from construction of forward bases and hospitals to acquisition of specialised equipment for field units. By decentralising financial authority, the government has effectively reduced layers of approval, thereby cutting down on red tape and promoting efficiency.





This reform is aligned with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, which seeks to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities while ensuring that the Armed Forces remain agile and responsive.









The revised delegation of powers comes at a time when India is investing heavily in defence modernisation, with recent approvals for major procurement programmes including transport aircraft, missile systems, and armed drones.





The financial empowerment of commanders complements these initiatives by ensuring that resources are utilised effectively at the operational level. It also reflects the government’s confidence in the leadership of the Armed Forces, entrusting them with greater responsibility to manage funds and deliver results.





This reform is not merely administrative; it carries strategic significance. By enabling faster decision-making and execution, the Armed Forces will be better positioned to maintain high levels of readiness and adapt to evolving threats. The emphasis on medical services highlights the importance of troop welfare, while the focus on infrastructure projects underscores the need for robust support systems to sustain operations in diverse terrains.





The announcement marks another step in India’s ongoing efforts to build a modern, self-reliant, and combat-ready military force. It demonstrates the government’s commitment to empowering its commanders, streamlining processes, and ensuring that the Armed Forces have the tools they need to safeguard national security in an increasingly uncertain world.





Agencies







