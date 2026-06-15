



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held wide-ranging talks in Nice, focusing on the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, while also deepening bilateral cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and newly adopted Innovation Roadmap 2030.





The leaders elevated ties to an Exceptional Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with agreements spanning defence, technology, trade, education, and cultural exchanges.





During their meeting, the two leaders exchanged perspectives on pressing global issues, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war and the volatile situation in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi expressed his anticipation of participating in the upcoming G7 Summit in Évian, thanking President Macron for engaging India in substantive discussions ahead of the gathering.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing international peace, stability, and prosperity through their Special Global Strategic Partnership.





The talks also reviewed progress under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, with both sides sharing concrete ideas to strengthen and diversify cooperation in economic growth, technology, innovation, and cultural exchanges.





They noted the steady growth in bilateral trade and agreed to establish a High-level Mechanism to double trade within five years. In this context, they called for the early implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which they described as a unique opportunity to expand trade and investment. Cooperation in the SME, aviation, and railway sectors was also discussed.





India and France welcomed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics in Kanpur. They also launched a Dialogue on Economic Security, agreeing to strengthen supply chain resilience, particularly in critical minerals.





Recognising the importance of innovation, both sides adopted an Innovation Roadmap 2030 and announced the creation of a Joint India-France AI Working Group. The leaders also noted the signing of 19 agreements between institutions in the innovation ecosystems of both countries, further cementing cooperation in deep-tech, semiconductors, renewable energy, and space.





On defence, the two leaders agreed to intensify collaboration through co-design, co-development, and co-production of advanced systems and platforms. In space, they discussed expanding cooperation in human spaceflight, space situational awareness, and private sector participation. Civil nuclear energy was also highlighted, with new opportunities identified under India’s SHANTI Act, including cooperation on small and advanced modular reactors.





People-to-people ties were emphasised as a cornerstone of the partnership. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for swiftly operationalising visa-free transit for Indian nationals at French airports.





They discussed enhancing student mobility, mutual recognition of educational qualifications, and invited French universities to establish campuses in India under the New Education Policy. Cooperation among museums and cultural institutions was also agreed upon, including collaboration with the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal.





The leaders jointly inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, celebrating the India-France Year of Innovation. This event brought together start-ups, investors, and researchers, showcasing India’s deep-tech ecosystem and positioning the country as a global innovation partner.





Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s transition from a technology adopter to a technology provider, stressing that innovation is deeply rooted in India’s history and is now driving sustainable development.





In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi described his meetings with President Macron as “exceptionally productive,” noting that the partnership between India and France will continue to reach new heights. He confirmed that the relationship has now been elevated to an Exceptional Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, encompassing defence, technology, space, counter-terrorism, and innovation.





Prime Minister Modi will continue his European tour with a visit to Slovakia before returning to France for the G7 Summit in Évian, followed by participation in VivaTech 2026 in Paris, Europe’s largest technology and start-up event. His engagements are expected to further strengthen India’s role in global innovation and strategic cooperation.





ANI







